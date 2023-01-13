Eoghan McLaughlin gives insight into Mayo camp under Kevin McStay

Eoghan McLaughlin is a big fan of how Kevin McStay’s time in charge of Mayo has begun, praising the mix of youth and experience in the squad.

McStay and an experienced backroom team of Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley, Liam McHale, and Damien Mulligan have taken over the Mayo set-up, following James Horan’s departure after his second stint in charge.

Mayo have been dealt with a few blows in recent times, as Oisín Mullin has left the country to play Aussie Rules with Geelong, while Lee Keegan announced his retirement from inter-county football.

That hasn’t dampened McLaughlin’s spirits however, as he spoke highly of Mayo’s pre-season preparations under McStay.

“I was really delighted when Kevin and his backroom team got the job. I was so excited, couldn’t wait to get started,” McLaughlin revealed.

“He has a very experienced backroom team around him. Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley, Liam McHale, and Damien Mulligan. So we’re literally going to training every night and trying to improve, trying to get better.

“I suppose Kevin has just put a huge emphasis on nailing the pre-season period and preparing and focusing for the first round of the league. That’s going really well for us.

“There are a lot of new young lads in with a mixture of really experienced guys which is a good blend. And, yeah, just really exciting times I suppose over the next few weeks with the first round of the league kicking off.”

Mayo will be without one of their greatest ever players this year as Keegan called time on his inter-county career, although McLaughlin is lucky enough to be able to continue playing with him for Westport.

McLaughlin revealed that Keegan has had a massive influence on the way he trains and plays while explaining how the Mayo stalwart was able to stay at the top of his game for so long.

“Leeroy is a role model to me and obviously a few of my younger team mates and a lot of young people around Ireland. It was difficult to see him hang up the green and red jersey,” McLaughlin admitted.

“Thank God, I get to go back and play with him in the club, so I’m lucky in that sense. We’ve a lot of the same characteristics and strengths on the pitch.

“Growing up, watching Mayo football, and because Leeroy was from Westport, he inspired me a lot and was a role model for me. A bit of my game is definitely tailored to his.

“He’s a great teammate. He’d always be giving you little tips and tricks in training and pulling you aside and giving you advice. He’d be very encouraging and you’d feel very empowered by him if that makes sense.

“I’ve played with him and with Mayo now for the last three years and he just came to training every night willing to work. Just talking to more of my older teammates, he hasn’t changed since the day he walked into the dressing room.

“He just has a desire to win at all costs. He trains really hard. He trains like he plays.”

Before McLaughlin gets into competitive action with Mayo, he’ll be lining out for the University of Limerick in the Sigerson Cup, although he missed out on the opening round win against University College Cork due to a minor injury.

The Sigerson Cup can often fly under the radar, although McLoughlin has hugely enjoyed playing in the tournament and is eager to go one step further after losing to NUI Galway in last year’s final.

“This is my third year of Sigerson and my final year with UL. Over the past three years I’ve made friends for life. I’ve met some really good people and kept in touch with them all as well,” McLaughlin enthused.

“We’ve the same management team as last year and the previous year as well, which is great. Last year we felt like we left it behind us. I’m lucky to have another crack at it this year.

“Obviously it’s in the back of your head that you want to go on and win it but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. Just for the time being we’re going to take it week by week and game by game.”

