Emma Duggan calls for more physicality to be allowed in ladies’ football

Meath star Emma Duggan has called for more physicality to be allowed in ladies’ Gaelic football, despite her county’s recent All-Ireland triumph.

Although Meath are thriving under the current rule set in ladies’ Gaelic football, they could be doing even better if referees brought the women’s game more in line with its male counterparts in terms of physicality.

Vikki Wall is just one footballer that often falls victim to stringent officiating around tackles, although there is no shortage of players who have been harshly punished for minor contact.

Emma Duggan was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish GAA podcast and voiced her frustrations with whistle happy referees in ladies’ Gaelic football.

Emma Duggan on the lack of physicality allowed.

“As footballers, the game is moving on so much in terms of strength and conditioning that I think there needs to be an allowance for some sort of physicality in the game,” Duggan said.

“Because there’s no point in us going into the gym two or three times a week to do stuff when you’re not getting away with anything these days. So I think that’s probably the most frustrating thing.

“Unfortunately for Vikki, she’s one of the strongest players in the game. She doesn’t get away with an awful lot which is obviously very annoying.

“She’s been sin binned in the last three games at this stage, the last three All-Ireland finals. So it’s tough for her.”

Emma Duggan “There’s no point us going into the gym 2 or 3 times a week…you’re not getting away with anything these days” Niamh McLoughlin said the same Monday. The lack of physicality is frustrating for players and supporters – when will @LadiesFootball move with the times? pic.twitter.com/U3h7ZvcYj2 — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) August 4, 2022

Aussie Rules teams are welcoming physical Irish players.

Vikki Wall will be allowed to be far more physical in the coming months, as she is due to begin a career in Aussie Rules with North Melbourne in the AFLW.

Aussie Rules has always been more physical that women’s and men’s Gaelic football, and Wall will likely enjoy being able to impose her strength on opponents.

There has been no shortage of players criticising the lack of physicality allowed in ladies’ Gaelic football, although as of yet, no changes to the rules have been announced.

