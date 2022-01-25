Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup – this week’s crucial fixtures ahead of the quarter-finals

There is plenty for GAA fans to be excited about in this week’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, as the race for the quarter-finals heats up.

Four places remain in the quarter-finals, as UL, NUIG, MTU Kerry and DCU have already booked their places in the last eight, following victories in round 2A of the Sigerson Cup.

Letterkenny IT, Queens University Belfast, MTU Cork and St. Mary’s University College were unsuccessful in their round 2A encounters, but they will have one final opportunity to progress to the last eight, when they come up against the winners of the round 2B fixtures.

Four places remain up for the grabs in the quarter-finals.

First up on Tuesday evening, UCD play Letterkenny IT at 6pm. Letterkenny IT suffered a five-point defeat to UL in round 2A to find themselves in round 3, while UCD claimed a nine-point victory over UCC in round 2B to progress.

IT Carlow take on Queens University Belfast at 7pm this evening, as the Carlow side look to back up their 10-point victory against IT Sligo in round 2B last week, while Queens will look to bounce back from a loss to NUIG.

Maynooth University face St. Mary’s University College at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon, with Maynooth full of confidence after beating TU Dublin City by seven points in their last game, while the Belfast side suffered a one-point loss to reigning champions DCU.

In the final match of the week, Ulster University take on MTU Cork at 7pm on Wednesday. Ulster University haven’t played since their first round fixture against NUIG, which ended early after a serious injury to one of the players, while MTU Cork suffered an eight-point loss to MTU Kerry in their last game.

Check out the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup round three fixtures below.

University College Dublin vs Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Tuesday, 6pm

IT Carlow vs Queens University Belfast, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Maynooth University vs St Mary’s University College, Wednesday, 2pm

Ulster University vs MTU Cork, Wednesday, 7pm

