Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year revealed

Galway, Laois, Offaly, Clare and Tipperary have all been represented in the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year.

The team features four players from each of this year’s All-Ireland finalists – Tipperary and Offaly – while the Faithful County’s Adam Screeney has been named as the player of the year.

Screeney scored five goals and 51 points across Offaly’s seven games in this year’s All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship and has been well rewarded for his efforts.

Offaly did finish as runners-up as Tipperary beat them by a single point in last month’s All-Ireland Minor final, although there is plenty for hurling supporters in the Faithful County to be excited about.

Weaker counties come to the fore in Minor Championship.

While Offaly won four All-Ireland Hurling Championship titles across the 1980s and ’90s, at senior level, they haven’t played in the top tier since 2018 and finished in fourth place in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

However, if the county’s minor team is anything to go by, Offaly could soon find themselves back in the Leinster Championship and competing for major honours again.

Laois supporters also have reason to be hopeful, as although the senior team suffered relegation from the Leinster Championship, the minor team made the All-Ireland quarter-finals and have two players included in the team of the year.

Adam Screeney of @KK_GAA scored a total of 5-51 this season. His natural skill and quick thinking made him standout out in the big occasions, receiving praise from the biggest names in GAA! The @Offaly_GAA forward is the 2022 Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/EwUR1Ijd42 — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) August 9, 2022

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Donagh Fahy (Galway and Ardrahan)

2. Ciarán Flynn (Laois and The Harps)

3. James Mahon (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)

4. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Donal Shirley (Offaly and Tubber)

8. Rory Burke (Galway and Oranmore/Maree)

9. Adam Daly (Tipperary and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Ben Deegan (Laois and Camross)

11. Dan Ravenhill (Offaly and Durrow)

12. Paddy McCormack (Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh)

13. Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge)

14. Tom Delaney (Tipperary and Cahir)

15. Adam Screeney (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)

