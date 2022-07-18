Eight Limerick players named in The Sunday Game’s team of the year

Eight Limerick players have been named in The Sunday Game’s team of the year after the Treaty County were crowned as All-Ireland champions.

Limerick won the All-Ireland Hurling Championship for the fourth time in five years, as John Kiely’s men defeated Kilkenny by two points in a thrilling final at Croke Park.

The Treaty County were pushed close by the likes of Clare, Galway and Kilkenny this year, although they managed to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup again all the same, despite being without Cian Lynch for most of the championship.

Diarmaid Byrnes named as player of the year.

The Sunday Game panel included eight Limerick players, three Kilkenny players, three Clare players and one Galway player on their team of the year, while they selected Limerick’s Diarmaid Byrnes as their player of the year.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins labelled Byrnes as an “absolute colossus” and stressed that he is Limerick’s danger man despite playing in the half back line.

“I was below in the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and they were against the wind but he had frees over the bar from 80 or 90 yards, not a bother,” Cummins said of Byrnes.

“Then he was catching puc outs and hitting them back over the bar. You talk about marking forwards and what you’re going to do, the big question now if I’m in charge of a team against Limerick is, ‘What am I going to do about Diarmaid Byrnes?’

“It’s an unbelievable year he’s had. Consistent all through the Munster Championship and when he got to Croke Park, when it mattered the most, he put the hand up, hits the ball over the bar and is always ‘Mister Consistency’ this year.”

Here’s The Sunday Game’s All-Ireland SHC Team of the Year #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/U2hNhYcjBi — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 17, 2022

The Sunday Game team of the year.

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Seán Finn (Limerick)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

7. Pádraic Mannion (Galway)

8. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

9. David Fitzgerald (Clare)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

11. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

12. Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

15. Tony Kelly (Clare)

