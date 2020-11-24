Eddie Brennan has stepped down as manager of the Laois senior hurling team after two years in charge.

The former Kilkenny hurler, who won eight All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles in his playing days, had overseen a successful two years as Laois manager.

The O’Moore county provided the shock of the summer in 2019 when they beat Dublin to book an encounter with Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

They came undone at the hands of the eventual All-Ireland champions, but had shown great progress under Brennan in his first year at the helm.

Laois didn’t fare quite as well in the championship this year, losing their only two games to Dublin and Clare.

They did however, almost pull off a massive upset against Clare, being beaten by just one point a few weeks ago.

Despite that impressive performance, Brennan confirmed in a statement that he and his management team consisting of Niall Corcoran and Tommy Fitzgerald would not be continuing in their roles.

“On behalf of the Laois hurling senior management team, I wish to inform you we will be stepping down and not going forward for 2021.

“We would like to thank all persons concerned that we worked with over the last two years and in particular the players who gave us great effort and dedication.

“We would like to wish everybody associated with Laois GAA the best in the future and wish them every success,” Brennan said.

The Laois county board released their own statement confirming the news and expressed disappointment over the departure of Breenan and his team.

Laois GAA’s statement can be read below.

Laois GAA is disappointed that our outgoing management team has decided not to commit for 2021.

Laois GAA wish to thank Eddie, Niall and Tommy for their dedication & excellent work for the past two years.

Laois GAA will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment.

