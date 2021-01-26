Eddie Brennan explains the reasons behind Laois departure

“The main reason, the game-changer, centred around going forward.”

Eddie Brennan has explained why he stepped down as the Laois hurling senior manager, despite leading the side to Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2019.

The O’Moore county made great improvements with Brennan at the helm, notably beating Dublin to reach the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals in 2019, before succumbing to eventual champions Tipperary.

However, divisions in the Laois camp became public following the inadvertent release of critical remarks Brennan made on a GAA podcast about the county board.

Eddie Brennan.

The Kilkenny legend stepped down soon after the unfortunate airing of those comments but Brennan insisted on RTE‘s Game On that they were not responsible for his departure from the Laois set-up.

“As a stand-alone thing, it happened and we moved on from that. The main reason, the game-changer, centred around going forward.

“There was definitely a difference of opinion in terms of the vision that myself, Niall [Corcoran] and Tommy [Fitzgerald] had for the lads. The county board, for whatever reason, wouldn’t support us on that.

“You’re trying to keep moving forward. For the Laoises of this world to make the step up, you need to be resourced, and the level of support has to increase a little bit each year.

“There was a huge reduction in resources that were available to us and that was the simple reason.

“That’s their prerogative. I’m well aware there isn’t a big hole in the ground for teams to get money and a lot of county boards are struggling in the absence of club matches. It is what it is and you move on and learn from it,” Brennan explained.

New beginnings with Cuala.

Brennan was announced as team coach for Dublin-based club Cuala last month and will work alongside John Twomey as team manager.

While Brennan believes Dublin have a way to go before they can challenge for All-Ireland hurling success, the former All-Star was impressed by some of the young talent in the capital.

Cuala senior hurlers are delighted to announce the appointment of John Twomey as team manager and Eddie Brennan as team coach. John Twomey has had a long career with the Dublin hurlers. Eddie Brennan is recognised as one of the all-time great forwards to play the game. — Cuala GAA (@CualaCLG) December 3, 2020

“They’re in a bit of a transition phase where they have a lot of young lads coming into that panel. Guys like Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney, were driving that forward and they’re now the senior guys.

“They probably went very close when Anthony Daly was there. He built a really good squad. He instilled doggedness and that will to see something out and not give up.

“You’re looking at young guys like Donal Burke and James Madden coming through. What Dublin now more than ever is a couple of more guys like that.

Read More About: Cuala GAA, eddie brennan, laois gaa