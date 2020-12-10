Tyrone legend Peter Canavan believes that ‘serious decisions’ will have to be made to address Dublin’s dominance of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Dublin eased past Cavan in last weekend’s semi-final to set up a sixth successive appearance in the All-Ireland football final.

Dessie Farrell’s side are strong favourites going into the final encounter with Mayo, despite losing key players such as Diarmuid Connolly and Jack McCaffrey, as well as manager Jim Gavin before the season began.

“Preparation’s been going well so far. We’ll be trying to remain as focused as possible over the next week…” Cian O’Sullivan spoke to DubsTV, ahead of the All-Ireland Final against Mayo. Full chat ➡️ https://t.co/qlcxW9XGE9#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/1fu19y6yz0 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 9, 2020

Their ability to shake off major losses in personnel has given the Sky Sports pundit serious cause for concern, with a seemingly endless production line instantly filling any gaps.

“The longer this goes on you’re starting to see that this is not a generational thing.

“The Brogans aren’t there, Paul Flynn’s not there, Michael Darragh; two of their best players in Dublin can’t even get on the team at the minute, Brian Howard and Paul Mannion, so it’s not a generational thing, it’s going to go on ahead and that’s credit to Dublin,” Canavan told the Irish Mirror.

‘There needs to be an acknowledgement that there’s a problem’

While the former Tyrone player has a great deal of respect for Dublin, he is afraid their dominance has damaged football in their home province and could soon do the same country-wide.

“They’ve got their house in order, from administration level, to coaching level and they have taken off but it’s to the detriment of football in Leinster unfortunately, with 15 titles in 16 years.

“It’s not doing Leinster football any good and if they carry on the way they are and they win another three or four All-Irelands, where’s that going to leave football as a whole?

“So there needs to be an acknowledgement that there’s a problem and there’s going to have to be serious decisions made in the years ahead,” Canavan said.

Read More About: all ireland football, Dublin, peter canavan