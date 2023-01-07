New Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue on the high turnover rate in the squad

Dublin hurling manager Micheál Donoghue has stressed that the high turnover rate in his squad has created opportunities for new players to impress.

Donoghue will oversee his first game in charge of Dublin today in a Walsh Cup clash against Antrim, having taken over from fellow Galway man Mattie Kenny after last year’s championship.

There has also been changes made to Dublin’s playing squad, as Donoghue revealed that 10 players from last year’s panel will not be lining out for their county in 2023.

Speaking to Dubs TV, Donoghue revealed that his management team are looking at as many players in the county as possible as he gears up for his first season in charge.

Micheál Donoghue on newcomers to Dublin’s squad.

“We got to see as many club games as we possibly could and we’ve spread the net as wide as we can. Right now we’re running with a big training squad until the end of the Walsh Cup,” Donoghue explained.

“In terms of last year’s squad, there’s been a high enough turnover with 10 fellas leaving the squad through going away travelling our stepping away.

“That gives an opportunity to other young fellas and as I said, right now we’re working on a big number and have a lot of young fellas in so it’s exciting to see how they get on over the next few weeks.”

Achieving consistency will be a key goal for the Dubs.

Dublin have pulled off some impressive wins in recent years, such as last year’s victory against Wexford and defeats of Galway in 2021 and 2019, although they struggled to back up those performances.

Donoghue knows what it takes to achieve success, as he led his native Galway to an All-Ireland triumph in 2017, and he will hope that winning experience will pass on to his current crop of players.

The Galway man will oversee his first game in charge of Dublin today when his side take on Antrim at 2pm in the Walsh Cup.

