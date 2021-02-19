Dublin dominate PWC Gaelic football All-Stars team

Share and Enjoy !

Six-in-a-row All-Ireland Senior Football Champions Dublin have dominated the PWC All-Stars Gaelic football selection for 2020.

Nine Dublin players have been rewarded with an All-Star for their efforts last year, a record-equalling number not achieved since the 1977 Dubs side.

Cavan have also made history after winning the Ulster football championship for the first time in 23 years with three All-Stars selections, outstripping their total tally of two from the 50 previous years of the awards.

Here is the 2020 @PwCIreland All-Stars Football Team! Well done to all who were nominated and congratulations to the award winners!👏 Watch the #PwCAllStars Awards Ceremony this Saturday on RTÉ One from 6:35pm. ⭐@gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/ELvB7jDD7M — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 19, 2021

Elsewhere, two Mayo players have been selected on the All-Stars team while Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney has also gotten the nod.

There are seven previous All-Star winners in the side, with Dublin’s Brian Fenton leading the way in total selections, having collected his fifth All-Star at the age of 27.

The PWC hurling All Stars will be announced this Saturday in an awards ceremony programme shown on RTE, where the GAA/GPA Player and Young Player of the Year will also be announced in both football and hurling.

Paul Flynn, the CEO of the GPA and winner of four All-Stars himself, congratulated all players who won awards as well as all those who were nominated for All Stars.

“I know what a great honour it is to be selected as a PwC All-Star and all 15 players should be very proud of their achievements.

“Individually they were the best of the best in 2020. I also want to congratulate all the nominees who were shortlisted.”

Check out the PWC All-Stars Gaelic Football team of 2020 below.

(Previous All-Star wins in brackets)

Goalkeeper

1. Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Defenders

2. Oisín Mullin (Mayo)

3. Padraig Faulkner (Cavan)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) (2017, ’19)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin) ((2014, ’17, ’18)

6. John Small (Dublin)

7. Eoin Murchan (Dublin)

Midfielders

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin) (2015, ’16, ’18, ’19)

9. Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

Forwards

10. Niall Scully (Dublin)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin) (2015, ’16, ’18)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin) (2017, ’19)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo) (2014)

14. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

15. Dean Rock (Dublin) (2016, ’17)

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: all ireland football championship, all-stars, cavan gaa, dublin gaa, mayo gaa, tipperary gaa