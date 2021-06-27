Dublin’s Cian O’Sullivan announces retirement from Gaelic football

Cian O’Sullivan has announced his retirement from Gaelic football after failing to fully recover from a number of recurring injuries.

The Dublin full-back is hanging up his boots at the age of 33, after a remarkable career for both his county and his club Kilmacud Crokes.

O’Sullivan announced his retirement on Twitter, explaining that while he would like to continue playing, his body is no longer able for the demands of top-level Gaelic football.

Cian O’Sullivan: ‘I am honoured and privileged to have represented my club and county.’

“Regrettably, and despite best efforts to address a number of recurring injuries, it’s time to draw a close on my footballing days,” O’Sullivan wrote.

“The competitive demands have taken their toll and while my heart would love dearly to continue on, my body simply can’t.

“I am honoured and privileged to have represented my club and county and to have enjoyed success beyond my wildest boyhood dreams.

“I’m especially proud to have been part of such a special Dublin team that’s been like a second family to me in these years. This will be a void that will be difficult to fill.

“There are too many people to thank and I hope to thank you all personally in time. Up the Dubs.”

O’Sullivan’s career with Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes.

O’Sullivan first played for Dublin in 2009 and started in the win against Kerry in the 2011 All-Ireland Football final, which was the Dubs’ first All-Ireland triumph in 16 years.

In total, O’Sullivan won eight All-Ireland football titles, 11 Leinster football titles and five National League titles with Dublin.

The 33-year-old has also been named in the All-Star team on three occasions thanks to his outstanding performances for Dublin during their period of dominance over the last 10 years.

The decorated inter-county footballer also experienced plenty of success with his club Kilmacud Crokes, winning one All-Ireland club title, two Leinster club titles and two Dublin club titles during his career.

