Doireann O’Sullivan considered walking away from Cork before inspired performances this year

Doireann O’Sullivan has revealed that she considered staying away from inter-county football this year after injury plagued her in 2021.

O’Sullivan has been crucial to Cork’s success this year, as four straight wins across the Munster Championship and All-Ireland group stage has seen the Rebels book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Mourneabbey woman’s importance to her county has been highlighted after being named as the PwC GPA Women’s Footballer of the Month for June, although Cork could easily have been without her talents this year.

O’Sullivan has had numerous injury troubles throughout her career and after things got really bad last year she considered not playing inter-county football in 2022.

Doireann O’Sullivan on her injury struggles.

“I was a bit apprehensive coming back playing this year,” O’Sullivan admitted.

“It was probably the first time since I started playing with Cork that I had to consider my options whether it was the right choice to play, just because of the demands inter county football puts on your body.

“But I sat down with our S and C coach at the start of the year and we put a plan together so I don’t do all pitch sessions now and I think my body has responded well to that. Touch wood.”

The Cork veteran tore the meniscus in her knee last year, and not for the first time, and although her performances have been top class this year it is an ongoing issue.

“I’ve done [the meniscus] three times. I’ve gone to Santry and got keyhole on that but I also fractured a vertebrae but the dodgy knees is the main issue,” O’Sullivan explained.

“When I was 22 or 23 was the first time. It’s your shock absorber so for landing and turning and twisting and stuff. It takes a bit of a beating.”

Changing her training routine.

O’Sullivan has had to change the way she trains in order to prevent further injury, and she now gets through less work on the pitch than her team mates.

While being out on the training pitch less frequently than before didn’t sit easily with O’Sullivan at first, she now understands that a reduced workload is a necessity because of her injury profile.

“I was very nervous about coming back this year because that was a huge concern. In my head, I couldn’t understand how someone wouldn’t be on the pitch all the time but I think I’m understanding now that everybody’s body is different,” O’Sullivan said.

“I have been playing with Cork for ten years so it’s just taking its toll a small bit now and that’s why it’s taking longer for me to recover.

“I was also nervous how the girls would respond – they’re training three nights a week and I only do two – but they’ve been extremely understanding and I suppose seeing the big picture is the thing.

“I didn’t go back until April – the start of the League – I met our S and C coach, I’d never met him before and we went for a coffee and I just explained my concerns about not being able to train all the time.

“He said that there was soccer players or county players who are doing the same. He just let me know it can be done, I just think we have a negative mindset about it but I’ve stopped panicking about it.

“I do conditioning classes now out in Douglas and I’m on a different programme to the rest of the girls in terms of S and C so it’s just tailored.”

While O’Sullivan hasn’t made a conscious effort to change how she plays on match day, she revealed that her GPS results suggest that she is actually careful not to aggravate any injuries even in the heat of the moment.

“I wouldn’t have thought so but maybe subconsciously I am because I got pulled – my GPS results got flagged we’ll say – so I don’t think I’m doing as much sprint distance or as much distance full-stop compared to other girls,” O’Sullivan admitted.

“I don’t know is it me being lazy or me being smart. Maybe I am just holding and delaying runs, not running until a player is in a good position. Maybe I’m just a bit wiser.”

Cork are aiming to taste All-Ireland glory again.

O’Sullivan started out in inter-county football when Cork were at the peak of their powers, as she won the All-Ireland with the Rebels in her first season in 2012 and did so again in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Cork haven’t won the All-Ireland since then however, as Dublin went on to be crowned as champions four times in a row, before Meath shocked the country to win the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time last year.

While O’Sullivan admitted that Cork may still be considered as underdogs, she is confident that her county can once again be crowned as All-Ireland champions this year.

“I don’t think we’d have set out at the start of the year if we didn’t think we could win an All-Ireland. For those of us who have been there a few years, it is strange being underdogs but it is a huge motivator,” O’Sullivan said.

“We want to get back to Croke Park to play hopefully in front of a record crowd to lift the Brendan Martin Cup again. We missed a lot of things during Covid but the crowds at matches was definitely a huge one.

“It will make a huge difference in quarters and semis. I’ll never forget my first time running out on Croke Park, and that was only in front of 22 or 23 thousand, and it’s double that now.

“It is something to look forward to because that’s one of my favourite memories in ladies football that day in Croke Park. It’s just a different bog altogether compared to club games or other inter-county games.”

