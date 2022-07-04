Diarmuid O’Sullivan hits out at ‘extreme scrutiny’ after Kieran Kingston steps down as Cork boss

Diarmuid O’Sullivan has hit out at the extreme scrutiny from “those who wore red” after Kieran Kingston stepped down as Cork’s hurling manager.

Cork GAA announced that Kingston would not be seeking another term in charge of Cork on Sunday night, bringing to an end the Tracton club man’s second stint in charge of his native county.

The Cork county board are understood to have asked Kingston to remain in charge for a fourth consecutive year, although they ultimately could not convince the experienced manager to continue in the role.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan on Kieran Kingston.

O’Sullivan, who acted as a selector for Cork under Kingston, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the man as well as taking a swipe at those who scrutinised the management team “to the extreme”.

“Incredibly proud to stand with Kieran over the last 3 yrs. Thank you for everything and staying true to your vision,” O’Sullivan tweeted.

“Scrutinised to the extreme by those who wore red , stood on the line as red so they could remain relevant through various media outlets. When they walk the walk!”

The Rebels are on the lookout for a new manager.

Cork didn’t manage to win any silverware during Kingston’s second stint in charge, although they did appear in last year’s All-Ireland final and contested the Division One National League final a few months ago.

It has become notoriously hard to succeed as Cork manager in recent years, as the county last won the All-Ireland in 2005 and have won just three Munster Championships in that period of time.

The Rebels have shown promise at times under Kingston, and were excellent in wins against Waterford and Tipperary this year when their backs were to the wall, although a rebuilding period now lies ahead for Cork.

