Former Dublin football star Diarmuid Connolly thinks Meath’s ability to score goals could prove to be a cause for concern for the reigning All-Ireland champions.

The Royals have impressed Connolly so far, scoring an astonishing 12 goals in just two games in the Leinster Championship against Wicklow and Kildare.

While the Dubs should prove to be a far greater challenge than Wicklow and Kildare, the St. Vincents man reckons goal scoring ability will be needed to down Dessie Farrell’s side.

Here is the Dublin Senior Football team to face Meath in the Leinster Final this evening#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/CYqmZHsdpw — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 21, 2020

While Connolly didn’t tip Meath to end Dublin’s bid for six-in-a-row, he was full of praise for Meath when speaking to Boylesports.

“Meath were slow to start against Kildare and up to half-time they weren’t really in the game.

“Now it was a game of two halves the last day, but Dublin is going to be a completely different animal for them.

“Meath have been scoring plenty of goals and if anybody is going to beat Dublin this year then I think that’s key.

“Management has to be spot on. I can’t see Meath doing what they have done against Kildare kickouts.

They have to push up and dispute Dublin kickouts and win the ball around the middle.

“Shane McEntee gives them a real strength around the half back line. He was turning over savage balls against Kildare and they were getting out of defence.

“Jordan Morris got another goal and these guys really need to step up now,” Connolly said.

Can the Royals repeat history?

The last time Meath tasted victory over their bitter rivals in the Leinster championship was in 2010, when they scored 5-09 in a rampant 11-point victory.

They scored that exact amount in last Sunday’s win against the Lilywhites, but the six-time All-Ireland winner is expecting a more modest tally from Andy McEntee’s men against the Dubs.

“Dublin is a bigger test to what Kildare would have been. Five goals and nine points against Kildare, I don’t see Dublin letting Meath score five goals, and if they can only manage nine points then there is not much chance of them beating this Dublin Machine,” Connolly commented.

