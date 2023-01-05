Dessie Farrell pleased to see fringe Dublin players step up in O’Byrne Cup win

Dessie Farrell was delighted to see a number of fringe players on the Dublin panel step up against Wicklow in the O’Byrne Cup.

Dublin got off to a winning start in 2023 as an experimental selection claimed a 2-15 to 0-9 win against Wicklow in the first round of the O’Byrne Cup.

Just a single point separated the sides at the break, but Dublin put in a dominant display in the second half to condemn the hosts to a 12-point defeat down in Baltinglass.

Farrell was speaking to Dubs TV after the game and admitted that he was pleasantly surprised to see his side run out as comfortable winners against Wicklow.

“Great start. It was always going to be an interesting challenge for us, this one,” Farrell said.

“Wicklow fielded a reasonably strong team, a lot of players from last year’s championship and we had the guts of a development squad out.

“I was pleasantly surprised and it was great for their confidence and it was great to be able to give them an opportunity to play in the O’Byrne Cup.

“We’re always hoping for one or two players to make the step up and there was definitely a number of really good performances there tonight.”

Praise for Killian O’Gara.

One of the stand out performers in the match was Dublin’s Killian O’Gara, as the Templeogue Synge Street club man scored a goal and four points.

O’Gara has been in and around the Dublin set-up for a while now, although he will be hoping to make an impact for his county on bigger days later in the year.

“We settled into the second half well. For Killian, who’s been on the scene before at underage and U21 level, it’s great to see him perform so well tonight,” Farrell commented.

“There were a number of really good performances. The work ethic was really strong, which we’re very happy about. It’s obviously a bit of a step up the next day against Offaly but they’re the types of challenges we want.

“It will test the character for young players coming to these venues and playing against wily competitors and that’s what we’re hoping for next week as well.”

