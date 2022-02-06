Dessie Farrell stresses Dublin are in a transition period after loss to Kerry

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell stressed that his side are in a period of transition after their seven-point loss to Kerry in Tralee.

The two sides were neck-neck for much of the first half, as Dublin looked to take the lead for the first time in the 22nd minute thanks to a Dean Rock goal, which was ultimately ruled out for a block in play in the lead up to the score.

Niall Scully was shown a black card for the offence and Kerry took full advantage of Dublin’s one man deficit, as they scored a goal and nine points without reply to take a 13-point lead into the second half, ending the game as a contest.

The visitors recovered well in the second half and reduced the deficit to seven points by full time, but it is a second loss in-a-row for Dublin, although Farrell pointed out to RTE after the match that there are young faces in his panel that need game time.

Dessie Farrell on a tough night for Dublin in Tralee.

“Definitely a tough night. It was always going to be the case coming to Tralee. Even with the strongest of Dublin teams it’s a cauldron down here,” Farrell said.

“Obviously we were down a few bodies, a lot of newbies in tonight and a great experience for them of course to play Kerry in Tralee but the game got away from us in the second period of the first half.

“We struggled to manage that in the way we would have wanted. But I was happy with them, they kept plugging away and I’m giving young players exposure and that’s the name of the game for us at this stage of the league.”

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has stressed that they are in a period of transition after suffering their second Allianz League loss of the season.

Dublin are of course attempting to replace several big names who played a crucial role in their six consecutive All-Ireland titles, who have walked away from the panel in recent years.

The Allianz League certainly hasn’t gone to plan yet for Dublin, as they have lost their opening two games to Armagh and Kerry, although Farrell has called on supporters to be patient with the newcomers to the team.

“For those who know and recognise, it is definitely a period of transition for this team. That doesn’t mean that we don’t want to be really competitive and as competitive as you can be come summer,” Farrell explained.

“But we’ve 14 new players in the panel this year, a lot of new players last year as well. An awful lot of experience has left the dressing room over the last number of years and that’s part and parcel of the game.

“We love the attitude of the young players. They’re keen and eager to learn and this is all part of the learning process for them.”

