Dessie Farrell admits he doesn’t know where it all went wrong against Mayo

Dessie Farrell has admitted that he isn’t sure why Dublin performed so poorly after half time in their semi-final loss to Mayo.

Dublin looked to be well on their way to a seventh consecutive All-Ireland football final at the break against Mayo, as they took a six-point lead into half time.

However, Mayo came firing out of the blocks in the second half, and after forcing the game into extra time, the Connacht champions secured a three-point win after 90 minutes of Gaelic football.

Dublin manager Farrell was speaking to the media after the game and admitted that he couldn’t pinpoint exactly what the issue was for his side after half time.

All over here in Croke Park and it’s disappointment for our Senior Footballers 💙 Congratulations to @MayoGAA & best of luck in the All-Ireland Final! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/oLm3RBcMP6 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 14, 2021

Dessie Farrell on Dublin’s poor second half against Mayo.

“I don’t know [what went wrong]. We were rattled in the second half. After half-time we knew Mayo were going to come with a lot. We found it difficult to get out past their high press,” Farrell said, via the Irish Independent.

“We thought we could get a score or two and weather the storm, but we could never get that additional score. We found it very hard to disrupt their momentum and left a lot to do in extra-time.

“I think we played so badly in the second half, we [thought we] could make amends [in extra time] and address the situation. The black cards, a bit of fatigue in the system, and it was very hard for us to get the ball back.

“Black cards at any time makes it hard to get possession, but especially in extra-time. The card for Colm Basquel probably spelled the end.”

Dublin’s reign as All-Ireland champions has finally come to an end.

This year’s All-Ireland football final will be the first one since 2014 not to feature Dublin, as their 45-game unbeaten streak in the championship was ended by a Mayo side that never gave up hope.

While Mayo will take plenty of confidence from becoming the first side to defeat Dublin in the championship in seven years, Kerry will remain as favourites to claim the Sam Maguire.

Kerry were scheduled to play Tyrone in their semi-final next Saturday, but the Tyrone county board has announced that they will not be able to field a team on that day due to covid cases in their squad.

The GAA have yet to announce whether Kerry will go straight through to the All-Ireland final against Mayo, or if their game with Tyrone will be postponed for the second time.

