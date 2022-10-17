Des Cahill steps down from role with RTE’s The Sunday Game

Des Cahill has announced that he is stepping down as the presenter of RTE’s The Sunday Game after 15 years in the role.

Cahill will continue to work with RTE, although he will make the move from TV’s The Sunday Game to radio’s Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.

The 63-year-old explained that his decision was a simple one, as he wants to attend live matches again rather than presenting a highlights show on Sunday night, something which his new role with RTE Radio 1 will allow him to do.

Des Cahill on his decision to leave The Sunday Game.

“The reason I want a change is very straightforward – I want to go to live games again,” Cahill explained.

“It’s been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.

“I can’t wait to experience that again when I’m fronting Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country.

“I’m hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship.

“I’ve no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hot seat.”

The presenter admitted his frustration with the programme in June.

Cahill had hinted in June this year that a departure from The Sunday Game was coming, as he told the Irish Independent that he used to enjoy making the programme a lot more.

He explained that the show was now lacking in spontaneity, as highlights for up to 15 games could be shown on any one programme, which meant that a far more rigid structure had to be imposed.

Read More About: des cahill, rte