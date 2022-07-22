Declan Bonner explains why he didn’t speak to media after Armagh defeat

Declan Bonner didn’t speak to the media after Donegal’s loss to Armagh as he wanted to explain his decision to step down to those within the set-up first.

Donegal announced that Bonner had stepped down as the county’s senior football manager on Wednesday, although the man himself had made the decision more than a month ago.

Bonner had decided to call time on his five-year spell as Donegal manager after a 10-point defeat to Armagh in the All-Ireland qualifiers, but decided that he needed to tell those within the county’s set-up of his decision before it was made public.

The former Donegal manager was speaking to the BBC about his decision and revealed his reasoning behind not speaking to the media after the defeat to Armagh.

Declan Bonner on stepping down as Donegal manager.

“I knew myself that I was going to walk away after that, to be quite honest,” Bonner said.

“But I wanted to make sure that the main people that I needed to talk to were the major stakeholders; that’s the players, that’s the management, that’s the county committee and the county executives.

“I have done that over the last four weeks and as I said, I have spoken to each member individually over that period of time and let them know that this was the decision I was going to make.

“So that’s why I did that and I knew if I was asked a question immediately after the match, which I would have been asked the question, I would have had to say, ‘Yeah [I am stepping down].’ I had to be fair to those guys. That was my reason.”

Declan Bonner steps down as Donegal Senior managerhttps://t.co/12TaMV5cr3 pic.twitter.com/z608Ykgsjx — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) July 20, 2022

The hunt for a new manager begins.

Donegal will now begin the process of appointing a new senior football manager for the first time in five years, with Stephen Rochford the obvious candidate for the role.

Rochford has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with Donegal and has plenty of experience in inter-county management, having taken charge of his native Mayo for three years in the past.

There has been no shortage of inter-county football management positions opening up in recent times, with vacancies in Longford, Wexford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Monaghan and now Donegal.

Read More About: declan bonner, donegal gaa