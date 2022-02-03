DCU claim narrow win while David Clifford powers UL into Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals

DCU came from five points down to claim a one-point victory against Ulster University and secure a place in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals.
Ulster University started the game much stronger, as they took a three-point lead into half time, before extending that lead to five points shortly after the break. Mark Barry quickly responded with a goal however, to get DCU back into the game.
The Dublin side slowly took control of the match and took the lead through a Red Óg Murphy penalty in the 52nd minute and then extended their lead to four points with just four minutes remaining.
A calamitous error in defence saw DCU gift possession to All-Ireland winning Tyrone star Darragh Canavan, who scored a late goal for Ulster University, although the reigning Sigerson Cup champions were able to hold on for the win.
#SigersonCup Full Time
Watch full time highlights here as DCU narrowly defeat UU .@DCUDocEirGAA 2-12@UlsterUniGAA 2-11#FirstClassRivals #DCUvUU@HigherEdGAA pic.twitter.com/LVR65ITzNx
— Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) February 2, 2022
David Clifford produces the goods for UL.
Kerry star David Clifford scored two goals and four points to secure a place in the Sigerson Cup last four for UL, as the Limerick college claimed a five-point win against Queens University Belfast.
Queens had led by a point at half time, but a strong second half showing was enough to keep UL’s hopes of a first-ever Sigerson Cup title alive.
Elsewhere, MTU Kerry were far too strong for Maynooth University on Tuesday, as they claimed a thumping 20-point victory in a one-sided quarter-final.
Kerry inter-county footballer Tony Brosnan led the scoring spree, as he helped himself to two goals and seven points, a tally which almost doubled the entire Maynooth scoreline.
NUIG secured their place in the semi-finals with a tense three-point win against Letterkenny IT, although the victory was marred by a cruciate ligament injury to Mayo inter-county footballer Tommy Conroy, who is set to miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Check out the results from the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-finals below.
DCU Dóchas Éireann 2-12 vs 2-11 Ulster University
University of Limerick 2-12 vs 0-13 Queens University Belfast
MTU Kerry 4-15 vs 0-7 Maynooth University
N.U.I. Galway 2-8 vs 1-8 Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Read More About: Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup