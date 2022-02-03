DCU claim narrow win while David Clifford powers UL into Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals

DCU came from five points down to claim a one-point victory against Ulster University and secure a place in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

Ulster University started the game much stronger, as they took a three-point lead into half time, before extending that lead to five points shortly after the break. Mark Barry quickly responded with a goal however, to get DCU back into the game.

The Dublin side slowly took control of the match and took the lead through a Red Óg Murphy penalty in the 52nd minute and then extended their lead to four points with just four minutes remaining.

A calamitous error in defence saw DCU gift possession to All-Ireland winning Tyrone star Darragh Canavan, who scored a late goal for Ulster University, although the reigning Sigerson Cup champions were able to hold on for the win.

David Clifford produces the goods for UL.

Kerry star David Clifford scored two goals and four points to secure a place in the Sigerson Cup last four for UL, as the Limerick college claimed a five-point win against Queens University Belfast.

Queens had led by a point at half time, but a strong second half showing was enough to keep UL’s hopes of a first-ever Sigerson Cup title alive.

Elsewhere, MTU Kerry were far too strong for Maynooth University on Tuesday, as they claimed a thumping 20-point victory in a one-sided quarter-final.

Kerry inter-county footballer Tony Brosnan led the scoring spree, as he helped himself to two goals and seven points, a tally which almost doubled the entire Maynooth scoreline.

NUIG secured their place in the semi-finals with a tense three-point win against Letterkenny IT, although the victory was marred by a cruciate ligament injury to Mayo inter-county footballer Tommy Conroy, who is set to miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Check out the results from the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-finals below.

DCU Dóchas Éireann 2-12 vs 2-11 Ulster University

University of Limerick 2-12 vs 0-13 Queens University Belfast

MTU Kerry 4-15 vs 0-7 Maynooth University

N.U.I. Galway 2-8 vs 1-8 Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Read More About: Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup