Davy Fitzgerald returns as Waterford’s senior hurling manager

Davy Fitzgerald has been ratified as Waterford’s new senior hurling manager, returning to the role he vacated in 2011.

Fitzgerald will take over the Déise on a two-year term, with the option of a third year available to him, while his selectors and backroom team will be announced at a later date.

The Clare hurling great had been involved with Cork’s senior camogie team this year, although he will return to inter-county hurling management in 2023 in familiar surroundings in Waterford.

Taking over from Liam Cahill, who opted against another year with Waterford in order to take charge of his native Tipperary, Fitzgerald will aim to return the Déise their best after a disappointing showing in the Munster Championship.

Davy Fitzgerald’s first stint with Waterford.

Fitzgerald first took charge of Waterford in 2008 at short notice after the Déise were beaten by Clare in the first round of the Munster Championship and guided them to the All-Ireland final.

Waterford won the 2010 Munster Championship under Fitzgerald, and reached All-Ireland semi-finals in 2009 and 2010, although he was unable to end the county’s ongoing wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Nevertheless, Fitzgerald’s time in charge of Waterford is remembered fondly, and their 2010 Munster Championship triumph remains as the last time the county were crowned as provincial champions.

A long and successful career in inter-county management.

Fitzgerald took charge of Clare immediately after vacating the Waterford role, although he endured a difficult first year with his native county as they exited the championship in the last round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Clare became All-Ireland champions under Fitzgerald for the first time in 16 years in 2013 however, which remains as the last time the Banner County got their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The Sixmilebridge man took charge of Wexford’s senior hurling team in 2017 after his five-year spell with Clare came to an end, and led the county to a Leinster Championship triumph in 2019.

Fitzgerald has won major pieces of silverware in every spell as an inter-county manager, and Waterford will hope he can continue that fine record as the Déise look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022.

