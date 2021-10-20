Davy Fitzgerald reportedly set to be named as new Galway manager

Davy Fitzgerald is reportedly set to take over as Galway’s senior hurling manager and will be assisted by a backroom team of people from his native Clare.

According to a report in the Clare Echo, Fitzgerald will take over as The Tribesmen’s hurling manager, in what will be the fourth county he has managed at senior level.

Fitzgerald had stepped down as Wexford’s senior hurling manager earlier this year after five years in charge, and had previously indicated that he was going to take some time away from inter-county management.

However, the Sixmilebridge man now looks as if he is set to jump right back into management at the highest level in hurling, by taking over a Galway side which disappointed in this year’s All-Ireland Championship and lost arguably their greatest ever player Joe Canning to retirement.

Micheál Donoghue’s withdrawal left an opening for Davy.

Former Galway boss Micheál Donoghue was expected to reassume his role as the county’s senior hurling manager after former Limerick hurler Shane O’Neill announced in September that he was stepping away from the job.

Donoghue was understood to be Galway’s preferred option, but the Clarinbridge man announced his withdrawal from the race of The Tribesmen’s senior hurling manager just days before an announcement was expected to be made.

Fitzgerald, who was understood to be unwilling to run against Donoghue for the position, then emerged as a very real contender for the job, and is set to be named as Galway’s new hurling manager this evening.

Davy Fitzgerald’s career to date.

Fitzgerald has been involved in inter-county hurling management every year since 2008, having taken charge of Waterford, Clare and Wexford in that period of time.

The former Clare goalkeeper has won major trophies with all three counties, having won the Munster Championship in 2010 with Waterford, the All-Ireland Championship with Clare in 2013 and the Leinster Championship with Wexford in 2019.

Galway are in need of a major turnaround following a poor showing in the championship this year, but they still have the bulk of the side who narrowly lost to all-conquering Limerick in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final, and Fitzgerald has shown in the past that he can drastically change teams’ fortunes for the better in a short period of time.

