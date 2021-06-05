Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald sent to the stands after sideline confrontation

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was sent to the stands after a sideline confrontation during his side’s dramatic draw with Antrim.

Wexford and Antrim could not be separated at Corrigan Park in Belfast in front of 500 people as a last-gasp point from the Saffrons’ Keelan Molloy secured a draw for the home side.

There was plenty of drama to speak of before the game’s exciting conclusion however, as Fitzgerald was given his marching orders after a confrontation with Antrim manager Darren Gleeson just before half-time.

Latest | #AllianzLeagues Divs 1B

46mins 2nd Half

Aontroim: 1-21(24)

Loch Garman: 2-18(24) Keelan Molloy last puc of the game!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/p4ZMUNLtIb — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) June 5, 2021

Late drama in Belfast.

After consultation with his linesman, referee Patrick Murphy deemed Davy Fitzgerald to be the guilty party and sent the Wexford manager to the stands for the remainder of the game.

Antrim proved to be the stronger side in the second half of the game, as they clawed their way back from five points down to salvage a draw with the 2019 Leinster hurling champions.

The Ulstermen will be delighted with their performances so far in Division 1B of this year’s Allianz Leagues, having beaten Clare in the first round, before putting in admirable performances against Kilkenny and Dublin.

Wexford, on the other hand, will be disappointed having been unable to finish Antrim off after holding a five-point lead at the break, and they could be leapfrogged by Dublin in the table should they beat Clare this evening.

Onwards and upwards for Antrim.

Antrim will play in the Leinster hurling championship for the first time since 2014 this year, having won last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

While Cork hurling legend Dónal Óg Cusack reckons Antrim will struggle in this year’s Leinster championship, the Saffrons have plenty of reason to believe they can challenge some of the top teams in the country.

Antrim now look all but certain to avoid relegation from Division 1B of the Allianz League, as Laois would have to beat both them and Kilkenny in order to avoid the drop.

Read More About: antrim gaa, davy fitzgerald, wexford gaa