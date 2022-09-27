Davy Fitzgerald will take a ‘massively’ different approach to Waterford this time

Davy Fitzgerald will have a “massively” different approved to managing Waterford this time around, having first taken the job in 2008.

Waterford will once again have Fitzgerald at the forefront of their efforts after a largely successful first stint in charge of the Déise, as they won a Munster Championship title and reached the All-Ireland final under the Clare man.

While the county could do a lot worse than to see a repeat of that success, having not won a Munster Championship since Fitzgerald was in charge, the man himself has promised a much-changed version of himself as a manager.

Davy Fitzgerald was speaking at the launch of Londis’ sponsorship of Ireland’s Fittest Family and stressed that he has evolved considerably since his first go at inter-county management.

Davy Fitzgerald on evolving a a manager.

“Massively. I came in in 2008, I had been managing club teams for a while but from 2008 to when I took over Clare, did I change? I definitely changed,” Fitzgerald explained.

“From when we won the All-Ireland with Clare and the National League to going in to Wexford, I definitely would have changed a bit. I think if you stay doing stuff the way I did it ten years ago or eight years ago, or seven, or six, or five, I don’t think you’ve a chance.

“I think you’ve got to evolve and look at ways of trying to evolve. Last year I tried to talk to so many different people from other sports. I tried even when I was with Cork camogie to see could I do a few things differently.

“I’m always trying to evolve, so would I have changed a lot from my last time? 110 per cent. I think I’m lucky the fact that people say ‘You’re going back in a second time.’ You are, but I’ve a completely different group of players.

“Derek McGrath in the way he did things, we’d be similar enough in the way we think and see things. We probably work with a lot of short ball and movement, that would have been the way we would have played.

“So him having five years there and then moving on to Páraic Fanning who would have been generally the same, then moving on to Liam [Cahill].

“I’m getting a decent bunch but I’m getting a bunch where I probably don’t have to start from square one on short ball stuff and things like that.”

Waterford’s disappointing championship campaign.

Big things were expected of Waterford in this year’s championship, as they won the National League and had impressed in the last two All-Ireland campaigns, although they ultimately failed to make it past the Munster Championship.

Three losses out of four was a major underachievement for a team many considered to be the greatest threat to Limerick’s All-Ireland crown, and finding an answer to that collapse is high on the list of Fitzgerald’s priorities.

“Everybody recognises that and everybody has their ideas. Some people say they trained too hard coming into it or maybe they went too hard in the league. I’m not exactly sure yet,” Fitzgerald admitted.

“I’m in the middle of trying to meet the players, talk to the players, just to get their feedback and see what did go wrong. I’ll need to examine exactly what they did last year. Because their league final performance was very good.

“A concern for me is that I think they have only won [two of their last 15] Munster championship games over the last four or five years. That is a concern that we’re not performing in the Munster championship.”

‘We have to have a genuine chance.’

Fitzgerald has won a major piece of silverware in each of his three stints as an inter-county manager; a Munster Championship with Waterford, an All-Ireland Championship with Clare and a Leinster Championship with Wexford.

The Sixmilebridge man is determined to keep that record intact and stressed that he will finish up with Waterford after three years if he believes that they aren’t in with a genuine chance of winning silverware.

“Success for me next year and in the next two or three years is I have to give Waterford, I want, myself and my management team all of us, have to be able to put Waterford in a position where they’re competing to win Munster or the All-Ireland,” Fitzgerald said.

“We have to be in a position over the next two or three years to be within a genuine chance, a genuine chance of winning Munster and the All-Ireland. And I don’t mean a token gesture either. We have to be right there.

“That’s what I’d expect over the next year, or two, or three. We have to have a genuine chance. If there isn’t I won’t be here after year three. That’s for definite. I have to be right there.”

Hurling icon Davy Fitzgerald is pictured at the launch of Londis' sponsorship of Ireland's Fittest Family.

