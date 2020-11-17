Davy Fitzgerald has hit back at Ger Loughnane after the latter criticised Wexford following their early exit from the championship.

Wexford suffered back-to-back defeats to Galway and Clare in a massively disappointing season after being crowned Leinster champions in 2019 under Davy Fitzgerald.

Loughnane lambasted Fitzgerald’s side in his latest column in the Irish Daily Star but the Wexford manager insisted that the comments meant nothing to him.

“I feel sorry for him”

“He wouldn’t really be up with what’s going on in the GAA world, in my view,” Fitzgerald told South East Radio.

“My honest opinion is I feel a bit sorry for him. Ger isn’t involved with any clubs. He hasn’t been involved with anyone since he went to Galway and did not have a good time.

“He actually couldn’t read a game. If you read any of his articles, he can’t read the game. He doesn’t see what is going on.

“I don’t hate Ger Loughnane. I feel sorry for him. Because every single week he is having a cut at someone.

“It’ll be me today and trust me, it’ll be someone else again in a few weeks, just look at the way he writes.”

The two are well acquainted with one another, with Fitzgerald winning two All-Ireland medals with Clare when Loughnane was manager.

“Very nasty thing to say”

However, their relationship began to sour after Fitzgerald led his native county to All-Ireland success as manager in 2013.

“I remember the night I asked him to present medals to the team in 2013, he actually said to them he did not rate them a good team until they won a second one, which I thought was a very nasty thing to say to them.

“Before we played Galway in 2015, the things he said about them were unreal, he gave them so much motivation.

Wexford GAA are delighted to confirm Davy Fitzgerald will continue as Wexford Senior Hurling Manager for the 2021 Inter-County season. Tune into Alan Corcoran’s Mid-Morning Mix on @SouthEastRadio tomorrow morning for an exclusive interview with Davy. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) November 16, 2020

“I remember a member of the Galway management team telling me only a year or two ago that Ger gave them so much motivation, they had things up in their dressing room.

“That tells its own story about Ger Loughnane. The only one who is ‘me, me, me’ is Ger Loughnane,” Fitzgerald said.

Despite a disappointing season with Wexford, Fitzgerald has decided to stay on for one more season with the Yellowbellies and will hope to bring the side back to their 2019 form.

