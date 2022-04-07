Davy Fitzgerald calls on the GAA to copy rugby in manager-referee relations

Davy Fitzgerald has called on the GAA to facilitate a better relationship between referees and managers, similar to the one that exists in rugby.

Rugby has long been admired for how players treat referees, as disrespect shown towards match officials is not tolerated in the sport, while only captains are allowed to speak to the referee during a match.

While interactions between coaches and referees in rugby are rarely seen by the public, they do communicate before and after matches, which as Fitzgerald points out, is not always the case in hurling and Gaelic football.

The experienced inter-county hurling manager was writing in his column for the Irish Mirror and called on the GAA to imitate rugby’s dealings between managers and referees.

Davy Fitzgerald on the relationship between referees and coaches in rugby.

“There’s a lot to admire about how rugby referees interact with the teams that they officiate and something the GAA should take heed of,” Fitzgerald wrote.

“In the recent Six Nations, for example, the coaches had an opportunity to briefly chat with the match referee ahead of the game, where he will set out his stall on how he intends to ref it while taking a few questions in the presence of the refereeing coordinator.

“There’s also an opportunity for a debrief the day after the game. It’s important from a manager’s point of view to understand how the referee saw it.

“In hurling, some refs are very good communicators though others look at you with contempt when you query something, even if it’s done in a respectful manner – though I accept that that’s something I haven’t always managed to do.

“But I have spoken to referees privately in the aftermath of games in a conciliatory manner and it’s been positive for all parties. There should be accountability on both sides and there’s no need for referees to be snotty and dismissive about it – provided it’s done in the right way.”

PRESS RELEASE

Cork Camogie is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Twomey to the position of Cork Senior Camogie Manager for a two year term Mr Twomey’s mgmt team includes Mr Davy Fitzgerald on the coaching side. pic.twitter.com/me9KsAcV9M — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) November 29, 2021

The Clare man is currently involved with Cork’s camogie team.

Although Fitzgerald isn’t taking charge of an inter-county hurling team for the first time since 2007 this year, he is still highly involved in the GAA, as he is part of the Cork camogie coaching team.

Fitzgerald did look set to take over as Galway’s hurling manager for the year ahead, although Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin was ultimately chosen for that job.

The Clare man will be busy this summer with Cork however, as they look to win their first All-Ireland Camogie Championship since 2018.

Read More About: davy fitzgerald