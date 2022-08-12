Davy Fitzgerald is expecting ‘crazy’ Munster Championship in first year back

Davy Fitzgerald is expecting a tough welcome back to the Munster Championship when he takes charge of Waterford next year.

Fitzgerald will become Waterford’s senior hurling manager for a second time, having got his start in inter-county management with the Déise back in 2008.

Much has changed since then, as Fitzgerald managed his native Clare and Wexford in the preceding years, while he took a backroom role with Cork’s camogie team this year.

Despite his continued involvement in the sport, Fitzgerald hasn’t experienced the Munster Hurling Championship since he departed his role with Clare in 2016, and told RTE’s Morning Ireland that he is expecting a tough welcome back.

Davy Fitzgerald on his return to Waterford.

“They are a really good bunch. You saw them in the league last year. Liam Cahill did a really good job over the past number of years, as did the previous managers,” Fitzgerald said.

“Their Munster championship record I would like to be better but I would be excited about working with a bunch like this. They are very enthusiastic.

“It’s very competitive out there. Limerick have set the bar. We saw Clare perform last year. Cork have new management. Liam [Cahill] has gone back in to Tipp. Munster will be pretty crazy next year.

“It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want. I’d like to think we’ll stand up toe-to-toe and give it a good shot with anyone. I have to go in and assess a few things but I’m really excited about the challenge.”

Plenty of talent in the county.

Although Waterford endured a difficult championship campaign in 2022, as they won just one of their four Munster round-robin matches, the Déise do have plenty of potential.

Waterford were crowned as league champions this year, while they reached an All-Ireland semi-final last year and the All-Ireland final the year before that.

Fitzgerald has won major silverware in every stint he has had as an inter-county hurling manager; the Munster Championship with Waterford in 2010, the All-Ireland Championship in 2013 and the Leinster Championship with Wexford in 2019.

The Clare man will be hoping to continue that fine record, as he returns for a two-year term with Waterford, with another year in the hot seat available to him.

