Davy Fitzgerald is ‘delighted’ to be involved with Cork’s camogie team

Davy Fitzgerald has said he is looking forward to helping out with Cork’s camogie team in a less time-consuming role than he is used to.

Fitzgerald was expected to take over as Galway’s senior hurling manager next year, but he was beaten to the job by Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin in a surprising turn of events.

That means that Fitzgerald won’t be in charge of a senior inter-county hurling team for the first time since 2007 next year, having had continuous stints with Waterford, Clare and Wexford over the course of the last 14 years.

Former Clare goalkeeper Fitzgerald was speaking on RTE’s Today Show and said he was excited about being involved with Cork in a part-time role.

Davy Fitzgerald on his new role with Cork’s camogie team.

“I will be helping Cork camogie a small bit next year. I’ve committed to one or two days a week as coach. It’s great I don’t have to manage. Managing, it could be 50, 60 hours a week. People don’t realise how much goes into it, it’s pretty crazy.

“Wexford would definitely have been 50, 60 hours a lot of the time. Here I get to come down with Matthew [Twomey] and coach once or twice a week and help them as much as I can. I’m looking forward to that, it’s different.

“I’m delighted to come down and help out. If we train in Mallow, that’s less than an hour from the house. Probably down to Cork City, it’s an hour and a half at the most, if we do it. I’m looking forward to it.”

PRESS RELEASE

Cork Camogie is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Twomey to the position of Cork Senior Camogie Manager for a two year term Mr Twomey’s mgmt team includes Mr Davy Fitzgerald on the coaching side. pic.twitter.com/me9KsAcV9M — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) November 29, 2021

Cork will be hoping to reclaim the O’Duffy Cup.

Cork are the most successful team in the history of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship, but they’ve had a few lean years by their lofty standards as of late.

The Rebels last lifted the O’Duffy Cup in 2018, which was their fourth championship title in five years. They haven’t been far away since then, having lost in the final this year to Galway, and are undoubtedly still heavyweights of the sport.

Fitzgerald has become renowned for being able to give teams an immediate boost on his arrival, and although he is only working with the team in a part-time capacity, Cork will be hoping he can have a similar impact.

