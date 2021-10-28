Davy Fitzgerald says Brian Lohan declined his olive branch offer

Davy Fitzgerald says that he has no interest in fighting with Brian Lohan but has claimed that the Clare hurling manager refused to make peace with him.

Fitzgerald and Lohan played together for Clare for many years, winning two All-Ireland Hurling Championships and three Munster Hurling Championships during their time in saffron and blue.

The pair have been on poor terms for quite some time now however, which came to a head in 2015 when Lohan called for Ger Loughnane to conduct a review of how Clare GAA were run, while Fitzgerald was the county’s senior hurling manager.

Fitzgerald was speaking to The Irish Examiner about his relationship with Lohan and claimed that although he attempted to make peace with his former team mate, he was unsuccessful in doing so.

Davy Fitzgerald on Brian Lohan.

“I held out an olive branch. He didn’t want to take it after the Wexford game, that’s the way it is. I can’t do anymore. I don’t have any interest in fighting, I really don’t,” Fitzgerald said.

“There’s a lot more stuff going on in life. There are people out there with serious illnesses, that’s something to worry about, isn’t it? We shouldn’t be fighting and messing.

“We all have our opinions but we should be able to get over them. That’s the way I see things.”

The Clare duo’s long-running feud.

The two men first fell out in February 2014, after a Fitzgibbon Cup match between Fitzgerald’s LIT and Lohan’s UL. LIT ran out as unlikely winners that day, but Lohan was unhappy with how LIT conducted themselves.

Fitzgerald explained in his 2018 autobiography ‘At All Costs’ that his team went out to “rattle a few cages”, warming up before the game in UL’s half of the pitch, while they used tactics designed to frustrate their opposition throughout the match.

The pair didn’t shake hands after the game and a meeting between the two in the following weeks failed to ease tensions, as Fitzgerald claims it ended with Lohan making a comment to him that he has “no intention of ever repeating”.

While Fitzgerald and Lohan have faced each other a number of times since then, their relationship has never recovered despite their many years together playing for the most successful Clare team of all time.

