Davy Fitzgerald hits out at abuse of his family after Wexford’s loss to Clare

Davy Fitzgerald has hit out at the abuse directed towards both himself and his family after Wexford were knocked out of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

Wexford were left to rue a slow start in which Clare opened up an 11-point lead after 20 minutes, but Fitzgerald’s side fought back valiantly to get within three points by the final whistle.

While Fitzgerald was obviously disappointed with Wexford’s loss, the Clare native was compelled to call out the despicable abuse that himself and his family have had to put up with in recent times.

Fitzgerald was speaking to the media after the game and called out the people that have abused both him and his family members on social media.

“Well done to Clare. I’m a Clare man at heart, and I only wish them 100% the best of luck from here, and I mean that with all my heart.” Davy Fitzgerald gives his thoughts after @GaaClare‘s victory over @OfficialWexGAA! pic.twitter.com/cqLKtk2ohf — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 17, 2021

‘An absolute and utter disgrace.’

“I’ve experienced the toughest year that I’ve ever experienced in GAA. The way myself and my family have been treated is an absolute and utter disgrace,” Fitzgerald said, via the Irish Independent.

“The way I felt all week, I didn’t even know if I wanted to come into this game to tell you the truth. I’ll put it to you like this – in Clare, the biggest problem we have is a small bunch of people that create problems.

“They think they’re helping and they’re not and I’m going to put it to you like this – very, very, very simply – I’m a simple person that loves GAA. I think I’m one of the most ever played for Clare GAA.

“My dad, who I’m extremely proud of, has done an unbelievable job [as Clare GAA secretary]. The amount of abuse and stick and criticism that he has taken, unwarranted, is not justified.”

Davy Fitzgerald wishes Clare the best in the weeks ahead.

Fitzgerald has had something of a rivalry with Clare hurling manager Brian Lohan in recent times, but the Sixmilebridge man wished his native county well in the rest of the championship.

Wexford meanwhile have become the first high-profile county to be knocked out of the All-Ireland championship, despite showing plenty of potential both today and against Kilkenny a couple of weeks ago.

Having signed a two-year contract with Wexford in 2019, Fitzgerald may have coached the Slaneysiders for the last time, although he is yet to announce his future intentions.

Read More About: clare gaa, davy fitzgerald, wexford gaa