David Hickey: ‘Tragic’ Mayo won’t get close to Dublin

Today’s All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo will result in a one-sided scoreline, according to Dubs legend Dr. David Hickey.

The pair face each other in the last game of the season for the fourth time in eight years, and Hickey predicted that Dublin would once again prevail over their western rivals.

“Mayo win all the All-Stars awards and the player of the year and all this sort of crap but they always do because they’re such a tragic outfit.

“Andy Moran getting player of the year — he played half a game in every match. The Mayo goalkeeper (David Clarke) getting the All-Star ahead of Cluxton there one year.

“Dublin beat Mayo by 10 points in the semi-final last year when it was supposed to be a close match. I don’t have much time for this Mayo team myself. It will be a hard match for a fair bit of it, though.

“Every game for Dublin is because they burst their bollocks for 70 minutes. You never see those fellas taking it easy. They’re a model for how a team should be.

“But I don’t rate Mayo and I don’t think Mayo will be close at the end of the game. They could be putting this article up in the dressing room in Croke Park on Saturday!” Hickey told the Irish Examiner.

‘Why don’t Kerry, Cork and Tipperary join forces?’

The three-time All-Ireland win has been aggravated of talk surrounding Dublin’s “financial doping” in recent times and rallied against suggestions of splitting Dublin into multiple teams.

“You get tired of listening to talk of money and population. I think Pat Gilroy had it right the other night — why don’t Kerry, Cork, and Tipperary join forces rather than splitting Dublin in two and maybe they could have a go at the All-Ireland then? I think that’s a good idea.

“Split Dublin and the two Dublin teams will be in the final for the next 20 years and that will sicken people even more. The work done in Dublin is huge.

“People are leaving rugby for Gaelic football in Dublin because of this great team as well as the concerns about concussion.

“So many of the Dublin team now come from the southside of the city, which was rugby territory up to 10 years ago,” Hickey commented.

