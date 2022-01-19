David Clifford brilliance sees UL through to Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

Kerry star David Clifford scored 2-7 against Letterkenny IT as UL booked their place in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-finals.

UL claimed a 2-23 to 3-15 win against Letterkenny in an exciting encounter at the Connacht GAA Air Dome, as they notched their second win of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup campaign.

Joel Bradley Walsh of Letterkenny IT had an outstanding afternoon, as he scored three goals and two points against the Limerick outfit, but it wasn’t enough for his side as the Donegal-based college were unable to back up last week’s win against Carlow IT.

UL will now progress directly to the quarter-finals having won their first two fixtures, while Letterkenny IT will need to win in round three to make it through to the last eight.

As Gooch told Donaghy throughout the 2014 season ‘Pass it to the net.’ David Clifford’s second-goal for UL tonight pic.twitter.com/sN4xoA9dDn — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) January 18, 2022

NUIG and MTU Kerry also progress to the last eight.

NUIG and MTU Kerry also secured important wins on Tuesday, as they booked their places in the quarter-finals of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

Queens University Belfast suffered a six-point defeat to NUIG in their first game of the campaign, having received a bye in the first round of the Sigerson Cup, and will need to win in round three to make it to the knockout stages.

MTU Kerry were too strong for MTU Cork, as they beat their Munster rivals by eight points to secure their passage to the last eight.

The winner of today’s encounter between DCU and St. Mary’s University College will also progress to the quarter-finals, while the loser will go through to round three.

There are three other matches in store today, where the winners will go through to round three, while the losers’ Sigerson Cup campaigns will be ended.

Check out Tuesday’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup results below.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 3-15 vs 2-23 University of Limerick

Queens University Belfast 2-7 vs 3-10 N.U.I. Galway

MTU Kerry 4-9 vs 1-10 MTU Cork

