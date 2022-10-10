David Clifford admits East Kerry were lucky to get past Kenmare

David Clifford has admitted that East Kerry were lucky to get past Kenmare Shamrocks in a hard-fought Kerry Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

East Kerry are the strong favourites to be crowned as their county’s champions this year, with All-Ireland winners David Clifford, Paudie Clifford and Shane Ryan all in tow.

They were pushed all the way by Kenmare Shamrocks however, as a late shot which hit the post would have levelled the game at the death, although East Kerry ultimately hung on for a 0-13 to 1-07 win.

The younger Clifford brother was speaking to TG4 after the game and admitted that East Kerry were below their best.

David Clifford stresses that East Kerry need to improve.

“We were probably very lucky to get out of there, to be honest. They had a shot off the post there. We were slow to get going, but I suppose it’s great to get over the line. We have a lot of improving to do,” Clifford admitted.

“Kenmare have been renowned for their tough defence. They’re an unbelievable club team over the last few years. So we were expecting that. I suppose we were a bit unlucky with the goal early on.

“[Kieran] Fitzgibbon made a great save from Paudie [Clifford], and then we had a square ball. If you get one of them, maybe it gives you a cushion.

“Overall, we’d be happy to get through but maybe not too happy with our performance.”

“It’s great to get over the line but we’ve a lot of improving to do” Laoch na hImeartha David Clifford ag caint faoi feachtas @EastKerryGAA. David Clifford reflecting on the journey of his team to the Kerry Semi Final.pic.twitter.com/eaX3df7ZjR — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 10, 2022

A few ‘choice words’ from manager Jerry O’Sullivan.

Clifford revealed that East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan had a few “choice words” for the team at half time, at which stage Kenmare led by a single point.

“We know we’re better than that. We would have played Spa here a few weeks ago in a group game, and we made a lot of the same mistakes so that’s kind of frustrating. So yeah, he had a few choice words,” Clifford said.

“But look, these battles are what stand to you so it’s great to come out at the right side of it.”

East Kerry will take on Dingle next, while Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry will play in the other semi-final.

