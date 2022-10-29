David Clifford and Diarmaid Byrnes win PwC All-Stars player of the year awards

Kerry’s David Clifford and Limerick’s Diarmaid Byrnes have picked up the footballer and hurler of the year awards at the PwC All-Stars.

Both Clifford and Byrnes were essential in Kerry and Limerick’s respective All-Ireland triumphs and have been deservedly rewarded for their individual efforts this year.

Clifford was crowned as an All-Ireland champion at senior level for the first time, as Kerry ended an eight-year drought, while Byrnes helped himself to a fourth Celtic Cross with Limerick.

The Kerry star acknowledged that there is now a huge amount of expectation on his shoulders, although Clifford admitted that much of it comes from within.

“I suppose you put pressure on yourself personally to perform every day you go out. In terms of the pressure from the public or the media or anything like that, I probably don’t pay too much attention to that,” Clifford said.

“It’s very comforting to know that if I don’t perform there are a number of other people who are going to perform. So that’s a big comfort because it lets you play with the shackles off a bit more.”

‘It’s something I’ve never been striving for.’

Byrnes, who was one of seven Limerick players included in the All-Stars hurling team of the year, admitted that it would take him some time to digest being named as the hurler of the year.

“It’s hard to digest, really. Even to be nominated, it took me a while to process that to be honest. Hand on heart, it’s something I’ve never been striving for,” Byrnes admitted.

“When I was nominated I thought, yeah, it would actually be lovely to win. When you’re in that position you’re thinking it would be nice to win. I’m here now and it’s like, ‘woah’, you nearly have to take a step back. It will definitely take a while to digest.

“In the coming weeks and months when I’m meeting people I’m sure I’ll be meeting people that are delighted for me and I can sense that already in Patrickswell. I’m really honoured.

“It’s a fantastic occasion for me as an individual, for my partner, and my family. Because they’re the ones closest to me and see my sacrifice. They know when I’m training and the hours I’m gone every week.

“To bring it home for the family, first and foremost, is very special.”

Mikey Butler of Kilkenny won the young hurler of the year award, while Jack Glynn of Galway won the young footballer of the year award.

PwC All-Stars hurling team of the year.

Goalkeeper

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin, Limerick)

Defenders

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick)

7. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Galway)

Midfielders

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare)

9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

Forwards

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s, Limerick)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick)

12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg, Clare)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick)

14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

15. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare)

