Mayo keeper David Clarke retires after 20 year-long career

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke has announced his retirement from inter-county football after being involved with the westerners for 20 seasons.

Clarke, who made his Mayo debut back in 2002, started in the team that lost to Dublin last month in the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

The Ballina Stephenites man won eight Connacht titles, two national football league titles and two GAA All-Stars during his time with Mayo.

David Clarke has today confirmed his retirement after 20 years service with Mayo. Everyone within Mayo GAA thanks David for all his efforts and wishes him all the best in the future.https://t.co/DFgETdkrLf #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/NQsCLcTa0E — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 4, 2021

Clarke announced his retirement today through Mayo GAA, thanking those who helped make his inter-county career a possibility.

“Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from Mayo senior football team. I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience.

“I want to thank all of my past managers, coaches, medical staff and county board officials, from when I was U16, minor, U21 and senior.

“I’d like to give a special mention to my goalkeeper coaches Eugene Lavin, Peter Burke and Tom Higgins who helped bring out the best in me.

“I’m grateful to my club, Ballina Stephenites, their coaches and my school teachers who helped me to develop as a player and to love the game.

“I am grateful to my work colleagues in An Garda Siochana, your flexibility and support ensured I was able to compete at the highest level.” Clarke wrote in a statement.

The Mayo man also thanked his family and friends, saying that he was looking forward to “being a Mayo fan again”.

Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt also made a statement, giving thanks to Clarke for his service to his county over the last two decades.

