David Brady hopeful for Mayo’s future under ‘astute’ Kevin McStay

David Brady has given a ringing endorsement of Kevin McStay as Mayo’s new senior football manager.

McStay has been appointed as Mayo’s senior football manager on a four-year term, taking over from James Horan, who stepped down from the role in June after a second stint in charge of his county.

An experienced backroom team will accompany McStay, with former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford joining him, as well as Donie Buckley, Liam McHale and Damien Mulligan.

Mayo great David Brady was speaking on Off The Ball and was highly complimentary of McStay, who has aimed to manage his native county at senior level for quite some time.

David Brady on Kevin McStay.

“It’s very positive. I think from a Mayo perspective Kevin McStay, who for myself is a fellow club man from Ballina Stephenites, he’s worn his heart on his sleeve over the last few years,” Brady said.

“He didn’t shy away from saying this is what he wanted. Part of his life’s ambition was to manage Mayo and he deserves it, as regards to experience, achievements and accomplishments.

“Over the last 20 years he has immersed himself in GAA, whether it’s in Roscommon or Mayo. He has managed underage teams, Mayo U21s teams, he managed St Brigid’s to the All-Ireland club title, he’s won county championships with clubs.

“He’s not saying he is the Messiah. What he’s saying is that he’s astute, he is experienced enough and he has the know how to bring in a very, very experienced backroom team in with him.”

🗣️”It’s very positive.” David Brady reacts to Kevin McStay’s appointment as the new Mayo manager. 🗣️”Part of his life’s ambition was to manage Mayo and he deserves it.” 🟢🔴#GAA pic.twitter.com/QGOhZzrL4p — Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 22, 2022

A fresh start for the Westerners.

Mayo made back to back All-Ireland finals in 2020 and 2021 under Horan, although they were again unable to get their hands on the Sam Maguire, while they exited the championship at the quarter-final stage this year.

There is still enough talent in the team for Mayo to end their long-running All-Ireland drought, although a number of the county’s stalwarts are nearing the end of their playing careers.

For the likes of Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin and Cillian O’Connor, McStay could be the last Mayo manager they serve under, and he will be desperate to deliver an All-Ireland medal to his county’s long-suffering veterans.

