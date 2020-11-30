Darran O’Sullivan has dismissed rumours that the Kerry senior footballers are set to revolt against manager Peter Keane.

The 34-year-old was speaking at the launch of AIB’s ‘The Toughest Season’ photobook to the Irish Examiner and described the claims made on WhatsApp groups as “bulls**t”.

The four-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry insisted the squad was looking forward to starting a new season under Keane, despite losing to Cork and crashing out of the Munster Championship.

“I don’t know how these things get started but I’d still be in regular contact with the players and it is what it is.

“We have nothing else to talk about down here, it’s not like we have matches so we need some bit of a story.

“As far as I know the players are looking forward to next year, the players are ready to go but I do expect there to be a few additions to the backroom team because we’re just lacking something,” Keane said.

“There’s obviously a bit of disappointment”

Donie Buckley departed the Kerry backroom team back in March and was not replaced ahead of the 2020 championship by Keane.

The Kingdom now look poised to replace Buckley for the next campaign however, a decision that O’Sullivan would be in full favour of.

“Initially when you hear talk of ‘discontent’ and stuff you get disappointed because you don’t like to hear anything coming from the dressing-room.

“But then when you start hearing names mentioned and then when you actually think about it and you think of the players that are mentioned, you go, ‘No, this has to be bullshit because I know these players as well as anyone and it wouldn’t be their style’.

“There’s obviously a bit of disappointment. I do think they need to add a bit to the backroom. Losing Donie [Buckley] was one [thing], I think there’s other areas we could maybe sharpen up on.

“Look, it is what it is, it was a disappointing year that promised so much, that so much was expected of. They have to expect a bit of flak,” O’Sullivan commented.

