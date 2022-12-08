Cormac Costello embracing his change of role in new look Dublin team

Cormac Costello is embracing his new role as a starting player and mentor in Dublin’s new look team under Dessie Farrell.

Dublin have been going through a transition phase in recent years, as long-time manager Jim Gavin finished up and many players with multiple All-Ireland medals called time on their inter-county careers.

Costello broke into Dublin’s senior team in Gavin’s first year in charge back in 2013, and while he played a key role in several of his county’s All-Ireland triumphs in the years to follow, he was primarily used as an impact sub.

Now 28, Costello has become a regular starter for Dublin under Dessie Farrell, and has also taken on a leadership role in the team following the influx of several new young players.

Speaking at the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Roadshow with AIG, Costello expressed his satisfaction with his more central role in what has been a couple of tough years for Dublin.

Cormac Costello on his senior role on the Dublin panel.

“At the end of the day you want to be playing as many matches as you can and as many minutes as you can. I have been lucky in a sense in the last two years I’ve got more opportunities, which is great,” Costello said.

“We didn’t win the last two All-Irelands so it has been disappointing overall. But on a personal level, you want to be playing as much as you can and representing your county as much as you can.”

Costello is one of the more senior players on Dublin’s panel now and is more than happy to share the responsibility of guiding young players through the trials and tribulations of inter-county football.

“Naturally I suppose as you get older [you take on a leadership role] as there’s a couple of us there who have been around a few years and we have that experience,” Costello explained.

“We’re in a transition period for the last couple of years where there has been a lot of new lads, so I think naturally that happens. New lads are coming in, and a clubmate of mine, Lee Gannon, stepped up last year. Lorcan O’Dell, those guys.

“I think in a group, in any type of team sport for the older guys you are there to lend a hand and share your experiences with the guys to try to help them out as best you can.”

Preparing for life in Division Two.

Dublin will play in Division Two of the Allianz Leagues for the first time since 2008 next year, having suffered a last-gasp defeat to Monaghan on the final day of the top flight back in March.

The Dubs won’t be the only top quality team in the second division, as reigning Ulster champions and 2022 All-Ireland semi-finalists Derry will be keeping them company, but anything other than promotion will be considered a failure.

Costello certainly isn’t taking success for granted in the second flight and admitted that Dublin can’t afford another slow start to the inter-county season.

“It’s a competitive league. If you look at the teams that are in the league, there are some very competitive matches. We’re expecting some big challenges,” Costello stated.

“Our performances weren’t at the level they should have been last year, that’s the bottom line. We paid the price, we got relegated and that’s a true reflection of our performances in the league.

“We know that and going into next year we can’t afford to do that. You have to perform because every single game is as important as the next. Everybody is trying to prepare as best they can.

“So any slip ups in performances and you’re going to pay the price. Maybe the learnings would be that our performance levels have to be on the money every game or else these teams in Division Two will get the better of us.”

Whitehall Colmcille’s growing influence in Dublin GAA.

When Costello initially announced himself on the senior inter-county stage, he was the first Whitehall Colmcille player in many years to pull on a Dublin jersey.

He is in good company now however, as Lee Gannon enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022, Eoghan O’Donnell has played both hurling and Gaelic football for Dublin, while Daire Gray has been a key member of the Dublin hurlers for several years.

Costello put Whitehall’s recent ability to produce inter-county players, and the club’s Dublin Senior Football Championship quarter-final appearance this year, down to the efforts put in by quality coaches.

“It’s great. In the club set-up in Whitehall there are some serious coaches right from the juvenile level. We’re lucky that even now you have Anto Holly there as the senior manager,” Costello said.

“He’s the manager of the senior football team but at the same time I think he manages the under eights and gets involved in the nursery. It’s very much a hands on approach from some serious coaches there.

“We’ve the players coming through as well. We’ve had lads on the U20s panels as well like Matt Moran, Sean Foran and Eddie Moran. The last few years have been great for the club and we’ve stepped up this year.

“We obviously made the quarter-finals in the Football Championship and we won the Senior Hurling B. So the results are coming in and I’m now one of the auld fellas in the team in the football and the hurling.

“It’s a young panel so it’s a great time for the club.”

