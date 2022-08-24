Cork great Donncha O’Connor reveals rash decision he made at first senior trial

Donncha O’Connor has revealed that he was too intimidated by Cork’s senior players to take place in his first inter-county trial.

Although O’Connor ultimately went on to play for Cork for 12 years, in which time he won an All-Ireland title, four Munster titles and three National League titles, he made his senior inter-county breakthrough quite late at the age of 25.

He did have the chance to force his way into Cork’s senior set-up several years before he ultimately made his debut, but O’Connor couldn’t build up the confidence to take part in a trial.

The Cork great was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish GAA podcast and revealed that while he actually turned up for the trial, he ended up going home without getting out of his car.

Donncha O’Connor on his first senior trial for Cork.

“That year in the U21s I got a senior trial out in Ovens. I sat in the car and I just saw a load of seniors going in and I said, ‘No.’ It was confidence that time,” O’Connor explained.

“I suppose years later then there were some of them were still playing and I was marking them in training. I remember Owen Sexton and a few of them lads going in.

“I marked Owen Sexton in training four or five years later and I was afraid of him three of four years ago. Now he was kind of fouling you and stuff because he was pushing on a bit I suppose.

“It was a confidence thing when I was younger all right, I just didn’t think I was able for it. Simple as that.”

“It was a confidence thing when i was younger, i didn’t think i was able for it” At 21 Donncha O’ Connor got a trial for Cork seniors and when he saw some of the seniors lads walk accross the car park he turned the car around and drove home! Full show https://t.co/siAShZt50A pic.twitter.com/1kNiJxOVkg — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) August 23, 2022

‘If I pulled off straight away someone might have seen me.’

O’Connor didn’t want the other players at the trial to notice that he decided against taking part, and waited until he was out of sight before making his exit.

“I parked the car, and it was facing the car park, and I saw them walking through the car park,” O’Connor recalled.

“I was only 20 yards away from them and I waited until they all went into the dressing room because if I pulled off straight away someone might have seen me. So I waited until they all went into the dressing room and I drove out of the car park.”

While opting against taking part in that trial may have delayed his inter-county debut, O’Connor ultimately became a stalwart for Cork and is still playing football for his club Ballydesmond and for divisional side Duhallow at the age of 41.

