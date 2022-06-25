Con O’Callaghan and James McCarthy not named in Dublin team for Cork

Con O’Callaghan and James McCarthy have been left out of Dublin’s starting team for today’s All-Ireland quarter-final encounter with Cork.

Dublin have announced their starting team for this evening’s game, with three changes from the side that beat Kildare in the Leinster Championship final.

Jonny Cooper, Niall Scully and Paddy Small have come into the starting team, while Con O’Callaghan, James McCarthy and Lorcan O’Dell have dropped out. Only the starting team has been made available, with the make up of the bench unknown.

Meanwhile, Cork manager John Cleary has named the same starting team that defeated Limerick in the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Dublin take on Cork at Croke Park at 6pm today, while Derry play Clare in the first of today’s matches at 3.45pm.

Here is the Dublin Senior Football team to face Cork in the All-Ireland Quarter Final at Croke Park this evening 👕 Match info ➡️ https://t.co/qzYIzCA3Em#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/RtdTISzDNP — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 25, 2022

David Clifford has been named in Kerry’s starting team.

Kerry star David Clifford has been named in his county’s starting team to take on Mayo on Sunday, having recovered from a calf injury which saw him miss the Munster Championship final win against Limerick.

Clifford was an injury doubt for the All-Ireland quarter-final encounter with Mayo, so his return will come as a major boost to Kerry’s chances of progression.

David Moran and Dara Moynihan have come into Kerry’s starting team, while Tony Brosnan, Killian Spillane and Jack Barry have missed out.

Mayo have made one change to their starting team, with Jordan Flynn coming in for Jason Doherty. Ryan O’Donoghue will miss the quarter-final, having also played no role in the qualifier wins against Monaghan and Kildare due to a groin injury.

Kerry play Mayo at 4pm at Croke Park on Sunday, while Galway take on Armagh at 1.45pm in the day’s earlier game.

Read More About: dublin gaa, kerry gaa