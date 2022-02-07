Colm O’Rourke believes more than five players could have seen red for Tyrone-Armagh melee

Colm O’Rourke has applauded referee David Gough for sending off five players after a melee between Tyrone and Armagh and believes that even more could have seen red.

Tyrone had four players shown red cards while Armagh had one player shown a red card after a melee near the end of the Allianz League encounter between the two Ulster counties.

Armagh’s numerical advantage late on didn’t change much in regards to the outcome of the game, as they added a point in the dying seconds to extend their lead to six, but the incident could prove to have a significant impact nonetheless.

Former Meath footballer O’Rourke was speaking on RTE’s The Sunday Game and argued that more referees need to take a firm stance against melees, as they are becoming far too common in Gaelic football.

Colm O’Rourke on the melee between Tyrone and Armagh.

“There is a rule in the book; contributing to a melee, and as far as I’m concerned the referee was perfectly entitled to send off those, he could have even sent off more,” O’Rourke said.

“I know that the Tyrone crowd will be sore, ‘Why didn’t he put off as many Armagh players as he put off from our side?’ Because both were involved. But I don’t know what the players were doing in there.

“Nobody is claiming that they hit anyone but they’re still involved in a melee. Which for me, is the most unsightly thing that’s part of our game at the moment. This pulling, dragging, gouging, scraping, elbowing, the odd fist here and there, throwing players on the ground.

“It’s unsightly behaviour and you can see David Gough has a perfect view of it; he stands back, he seems to know exactly what’s happening, he went to his linesman, he went to his umpires, he identified five players, he could have identified far more.

“I think if every other referee took a lead from what David Gough did in the game today then we would not have these sort of incidents happening at all… If referees took a firm hold on this and sent off players it would stop very quickly.”

“He could have even sent off more” Colm O’Rourke and Éamonn Fitzmaurice react to the five red cards – four of those shown to Tyrone players – that were meted out after the melee between Tyrone and Armagh: https://t.co/aHmcyk4jys #rtegaa #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/cFXvXauCMT — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 6, 2022

The Orchard County make it two wins from two.

Aside from the unsavoury incident at the end, Armagh will be delighted with their afternoon’s work, as Kieran McGeeney‘s men made it two wins from two in Division One of the Allianz Leagues.

Armagh were far too strong for reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the first half, as they took a 10-point lead into the break, and while they weren’t as good in the second period of play, they were able to hang on for a comfortable win.

The Orchard County top the first division of the Allianz Leagues after two rounds played, with no other side having won both of their matches so far after three draws in the first round of action.

Read More About: armagh gaa, Colm O'Rourke, Tyrone GAA