Colm O’Rourke has stated that Dublin will have to be split into “three or four teams” for there to be any reason to play in the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Dublin marched on to their sixth successive All-Ireland final after hammering Ulster champions Cavan by 15 points in Croke Park.

The Dubs were arguably not even playing to their full potential and the Meath legend told RTE that drastic action would have to be taken if the All-Ireland championship is to be competitive.

It’s all over and Dublin are into the All-Ireland Final in two weeks time 🙌👕 Who was your Man of the Match? #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/WIl5kD54PZ — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 5, 2020

“I suppose it shows the gap that there is in class between Dublin and the rest. They’re like the grim reaper when anybody comes here. They just put them away with ruthless efficiency.

“Even today if it wasn’t their best performance, they could have won that game by 20 plus points. They missed a few chances.

“This is the future. This isn’t going to stop this year or next year, We could be looking at Dublin going for 10 in a row.

“They have under 20 teams coming up- their under 20 team is already in the All-Ireland final.

“This is a pattern. Dublin have created a monster which the GAA at central level need to decide what’s going to be done about it,” O’Rourke said.

‘They’ve the best players we’ve ever seen’

The former Meath player felt that splitting Dublin up into a number of different sides is the only realistic option available to the GAA, as cutting their finances could hurt up and coming players.

“Because we have the sheer scale of numbers playing in Dublin – and I’m not one of those who’s saying we should be cutting Dublin’s finances.

“That’s not the answer because that finance is going into schools and creating a lot of new players and new clubs.

“But the only answer for the future has to be that Dublin will have three or four teams. Otherwise everybody else is wasting their time.

“Eventually someone is going to have to sit down and have a serious discussion about what we’re going to do with Dublin.

“Not only have they the numbers, the finances and everything else – they probably have the best players that we have ever seen,” O’Rourke said.

Read More About: Colm O'Rourke, Dublin, GAA