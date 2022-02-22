Meath legend Colm O’Rourke warns of ‘crisis’ in Leinster football

Colm O’Rourke believes there is a “crisis” in Leinster football, pointing out that there could be no sides from the province in Division One of the Allianz Leagues next year.

Dublin and Kildare currently occupy the bottom two spots of the Division One table, and if things remain that way by the time the league season finishes up, both teams will be relegated.

Meanwhile, in Division Two, Meath and Offaly prop up the table, with relegation a far more likely prospect for those two sides than promotion.

Meath football legend O’Rourke was speaking on RTE’s GAA podcast and pointed out the disastrous start that Leinster’s top sides have suffered in the league campaign.

Colm O’Rourke on the sorry state of Leinster football.

“You could see a situation where Dublin and Kildare go down to the second division and you would have no Leinster team in the first division for next year at all, which would be quite a reflection,” O’Rourke said.

“You could have those [Meath and Offaly] contesting the Tailteann Cup rather than the All-Ireland Championship.

“Leinster football is in crisis and it was sort of coated over by Dublin’s dominance for seven or eight years, but there are serious structural defects now in the province.”

Dublin and Kildare battle it out this Sunday.

As things stand, it is looking likely that at least one Leinster county will be relegated from Division One, and the upcoming round of league action will go a long way in determining with side will face the drop.

Kildare welcome Dublin to Newbridge on Sunday afternoon where a loss would result in a very precarious position for either side, as both have failed to win any of their three matches so far.

The Lilywhites will definitely be more pleased with their performances so far, however, having clinched a draw against Kerry, while they lost by a single point to reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone on Sunday.

Dublin, on the other hand, have failed to get within four points of their opponents in their three games, as Armagh, Kerry and Mayo all claimed comfortable wins against Dessie Farrell’s side.

