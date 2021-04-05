Colm Cooper slams ‘indefensible’ Dublin training session

Kerry legend Colm Cooper has claimed he thought the news of Dublin’s recent training session was originally an April Fool’s Day joke.

Members of the Dublin Gaelic football panel were seen training together in a breach of the country’s current coronavirus regulations on March 31.

Former Kerry star Cooper was speaking on RTE‘s Sunday Sport and reckons the incident has tarnished Dublin’s reputation, with the Kingdom legend slamming the gathering as “indefensible”.

#VIDEO Dublin GAA stars break rules on Covid-19 gatherings with early morning training https://t.co/J9WzSYGBkA — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) April 1, 2021

“I thought it was an April fool’s. They’ve built a reputation as being very clever people in terms of how they perform on the field and off the field,” Cooper said.

“I said that there was no way that they would put themselves in this situation. It was very surprising to me. At the end of the day it was only nine guys kicking a ball around a field.

“The bigger problem here is that there are so many clubs and inter-county teams around the country abiding by the rules that the Dubs just decided for themselves that they were going to [train].”

‘I don’t know why they were doing it’

The training session, which involved some of Dublin’s biggest stars, was supervised and while head coach Dessie Farrell was not present he was ultimately suspended for 12 weeks by the county board.

Cooper was stunned that an organisation that is run as well as Dublin GAA is would allow such an event to take place and questioned why the team would take such a risk with Gaelic games scheduled to return in a few weeks time.

“The fact that it was an organised and supervised training session as well. I was just very surprised by it. I didn’t know why they were doing it,” Cooper commented.

“I was asking myself if they had that much to gain when we knew that the green light was being given to the GAA in a couple of weeks’ time to get going.

“For a team like Dublin that are so professional in everything that they do, I just didn’t think they would get themselves into a situation like that.

“They were certainly offside – it’s indefensible. I think it’s probably tarnished a bit of their reputation at the moment.”

