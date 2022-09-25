Colm Boyle joins Mayo minor backroom team for 2023

Four-time All-Star Colm Boyle has joined the Mayo minor football backroom team as a selector and coach for 2023.

Boyle will once again play an important role for Mayo GAA, having retired from inter-county football in 2021 after 14 years of service for his county’s senior team.

Although Boyle has no prior management experience, Mayo minor manager Sean Deane has clearly seen promise in the Davitts club man and has taken him on board his backroom team.

Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy was complimentary of Boyle on his appointment and wished the county’s minor football team all the best in the year to come.

Colm Boyle joins Mayo minor backroom team.

“Colm always wore his heart on his sleeve when he pulled on the Mayo jersey and that is why he had such a special connection with the Mayo supporters,” Tuohy said.

“I would like to wish Colm, minor manager Sean Deane and all the backroom team the very best for the year ahead.

“I also want to thank Gary Ruane, who is stepping away from his role with the minors this year, for his dedication and commitment as a coach and selector with Mayo development squads and with the Mayo minors over the past few years.”

Four time Mayo GAA All-star Colm Boyles joins Mayo minor backroom team Details Below 🔽🔽https://t.co/MufvLcyk4m#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/Ez5gxTHxmM — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 25, 2022

Full backroom team is yet to be confirmed.

Boyle was one of the most talented footballers in the country during his playing days, as he won four All-Stars, six Connacht Championships, one National League title and and U21 All-Ireland Championship.

If he can translate his success from on the field to the backroom, Boyle will make a very valuable addition to Deane’s team.

Shane McCann, Danny O’Toole, Martin Costello, Michael Gallagher, Dr. Pat O’Toole and Willie Joe McHale will also be part of the Mayo minor management team for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Shane Nallen has stepped away as goalkeeper coach, with a replacement yet to be named.

Read More About: colm boyle, mayo gaa