Colm Bonnar’s club express ‘disgust’ over Tipperary statement

Cashel King Cormacs have hit out at the Tipperary County Board’s “totally unacceptable” statement on Colm Bonnar’s removal.

Bonnar was relieved of his duties as Tipperary’s hurling manager after just one season in charge of the team following a winless Munster Championship campaign.

Most didn’t expect Tipperary to be challenging for All-Ireland honours this year as the county are regarded by many as going through a transitional phase, with Bonnar’s removal as manager coming as a surprise.

The Cashel man’s club have now released a statement in support of Bonnar, while also criticising the Tipperary County Board’s handling of the situation.

Cashel King Cormacs statement on Colm Bonnar.

“Since retiring as a player Colm turned his hand to coaching establishing an equally impressive CV,” the Cashel King Cormacs statement reads.

“From Fitzgibbon Cups with Waterford IT to coaching/management roles with Wexford, Waterford, Ballyhale Shamrocks (All Ireland Club Champions), Dunhill and a successful stint with Carlow.

“So when the opportunity to manage his native county came about in late 2021 he duly answered the call. It’s worth pointing out that the general consensus on his appointment was that Tipperary Senior Hurling was entering a transitional period with time and patience the key components. This same point was reiterated at the 2021 Tipperary Board Convention.

“Therefore it was with great disgust to learn on social media a press release from the Tipperary County Board on Thursday 14 July, headlined by the line, ‘Colm Bonnar relieved of his duties’.

“We find the statement totally unacceptable towards a man that had, firstly, given everything as a player in the Blue and Gold and secondly, was clearly enthusiastic about entering into the second of his three year term mandated by the County Board.

“Colm had a clear vision towards developing the current player base into the future and presented this to a 15 person Management Committee.”

Liam Cahill has been appointed as the Premier County’s new manager.

Liam Cahill has been appointed as Tipperary’s new manager, having stepped down as Waterford boss just last Friday.

Cahill played for Tipperary’s senior hurling team for 12 years and managed the county’s minor, under 20 and under 21 teams before taking charge of Waterford ahead of the 2020 season.

The Ballingarry man led Waterford to a National League title, as well as to Munster and All-Ireland finals, although he will have a tough job on his hands in turning Tipperary’s fortunes around.

