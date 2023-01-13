Clodagh McIntyre delighted with new-look Tipperary set-up

Clodagh McIntyre is confident that Tipperary can bounce back from a disappointing 2022 with a new-look coaching team in place.

Having bowed out at the semi-final stage four years in a row, Tipperary failed to make it out of the group stage last year as they lost out on a place in the quarter-finals on points difference to Dublin.

Manager Bill Mullaney stepped down after five years in charge following the early All-Ireland Championship exit, and Denis Kelly was promoted, having been a part of the coaching team for the past two seasons.

Tipperary won’t be back in competitive action until February, although McIntyre has been very impressed by what she has seen from Kelly and his new coaching team so far.

Clodagh McIntyre on the new look Tipperary set-up.

“The years before [2022] we had reached the semi-final stage and everyone said that we were knocking on the door but we weren’t able to break through,” McIntyre said.

“Then we had the disappointment of last year, losing out on score difference. But this year we’ve a new management team. A coach from the team last year has stepped up as manager and he brought in a completely new, fresh team with him.

“So it’s a new perspective from different people and it’s a very professional set-up as well. Lots of things are taken into account, nutrition, sleep, recovery. A big emphasis are placed on them to make sure that you’re fit for training.

“We’ve a few people back as well from injury from last year. We’ve two joint captains and both of them were out last year with long-term injuries. We have them back, which is a big boost and we’ve a full panel.

“Hopefully all that will stand to us. Things are going well at the moment so hopefully we can make that extra edge which we fell down on last year.”

Now proudly sponsoring the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland Camogie Minor Championships. Follow all the action using #FirstClassRivals to make sure you don’t miss any excitement in the upcoming Camogie Third Level Championships. pic.twitter.com/xsauaLSwvO — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) January 10, 2023

Juggling act between club, college and county.

McIntyre is being kept very busy at the moment, as she is currently playing for UCD in the Ashbourne Cup while travelling back and forth from Dublin to Tipperary to train with her county.

The Lorrha woman doesn’t mind one bit however, and explained that getting the opportunity to play the sport she loves more than makes up for all the time she dedicates to it.

“We started back training in late November and then for Christmas we took a little two week break. Since then we’ve been hell for leather,” McIntyre stressed.

“It’s a juggling act at the moment trying to get to all the training sessions and making sure you’re fit, have recovered well and are feeling good for each training session.

“It’s nearly like a part-time job making sure that you’re in the right frame of mind going to training. That’s why we all do it. I love it. I really enjoy playing and when things are going well.

“That’s the reward for keeping fit and keeping in with the best players in your county. Then you have the girls on your college team as well. It’s a very enjoyable experience.”

The high quality of the Ashbourne Cup.

Although the college competitions in Gaelic football, hurling and camogie often fly under the radar, McIntyre revealed that the set-up in UCD is as professional as can be and getting is closer to inter-county standard all the time.

“There are small gaps in certain areas but we have a good manager, Jack [Dunphy], in UCD this year and he’s always trying to make it as professional as possible,” McIntyre explained.

“He was involved with Dublin camogie last year so he learnt a few skills from that, which he’s trying to bring to us to make it as professional as possible.

“There are some girls there who haven’t played with their counties but this is as professional as it is going to get for them with the college. There’s always different disparities between the two teams, but it’s getting to a level where they’re nearly the same.

“Jack is always trying to bring it to an extra level. The college is nearly the one step down from your inter-county. It’s a big competition as well so it’s great to have the two of them going side by side.”

Pictured is University College Dublin Camogie players, Clodagh McIntyre and Kate Kirwan, as Electric Ireland teams up with six intercounty Camogie and GAA stars to look ahead to the upcoming matches and rivalries across the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships. Through its #FirstClassRivals campaign, Electric Ireland will continue to celebrate the unexpected alliances that form between county rivals as they come together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles across Camogie and GAA.

