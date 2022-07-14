Clare star Tony Kelly gives his verdict on Limerick and Kilkenny

Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny is too close to call, according to Clare star Tony Kelly.

Kelly has familiarised himself with both All-Ireland finalists in recent times, as Clare and Limerick battled it out twice in the Munster Championship, before the Banner County were defeated by Kilkenny in Croke Park.

Clare didn’t manage to win any of those three games, although they put up an almighty fight against Limerick, as they drew in their first meeting with the reigning All-Ireland champions before being beaten in extra time in the second encounter.

The game against Kilkenny was nowhere near as competitive however, as Brian Cody’s Cats stormed to a 14-point lead at half time and comfortably kept Clare at bay in the second half to ultimately win by 12.

Despite Clare’s vastly differing levels of success against Limerick and Kilkenny, Kelly believes the All-Ireland final is a 50/50 match-up.

Tony Kelly on Limerick vs Kilkenny.

“They’re similar. In terms of their physical conditioning, they’re very similar. In terms of power, size, even speed, they’re very similar. In terms of match-ups, they’re able to mix up the way they play,” Kelly explained.

“They can play long ball, short ball as well, both can easily do it. They’re easily able to adapt the game to cater for that. Limerick, they’re obviously the standard bearer in the country in the last four or five years.

“I do think Kilkenny are extremely dangerous this year. I think they’ve improved in every game. Especially having played them at the weekend, I know we were below par but they’re still a very, very good outfit.

“If you were to call the All-Ireland at the minute, I think it’s literally 50/50. The last couple of All-Irelands, you probably wouldn’t be able to say that. You probably would have favoured Limerick more.”

THREE days to go to the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final of @KilkennyCLG v @LimerickCLG at @CrokePark! pic.twitter.com/fFvp2xYoCn — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 14, 2022

2019 semi-final will be playing on the minds of both teams.

Kilkenny are the last team to have beaten Limerick in the championship, as they claimed victory by a single point in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, having raced out into an early eight-point lead.

Limerick have grown significantly since then, as they bounced back the following year to be crowned as All-Ireland champions, and did so again in 2021. However, despite reaching another final at Croke Park, they don’t look so dominant this year.

Nonetheless, Kelly believes that game in 2019 could very well be at the forefront of the minds of players in both camps and that it could be used as ammunition for both teams ahead of Sunday’s decider.

“It’s a long time ago. Limerick might be using it as a score to settle themselves in terms of Kilkenny being the last team to beat them. In the last three or four championships, Kilkenny are the only team that have beaten them,” Kelly acknowledged.

“In terms of having an advantage with Brian Cody and his experience, and the Kilkenny lads’ experience is obviously a plus. But likewise, I’m sure the Limerick lads are looking at it as a score to settle. So it kind of balances itself out in trying to find that edge.

“Depending on what county you’re in; if you’re in the Kilkenny camp you’re probably going in with no fear. ‘We’ve beaten these lads before and this is how we did it. Can we execute it and be better?’

“If you’re from Limerick you’re building up the narrative of ‘We’ve a score to settle with these lads.’ It can work in both teams’ favours. Obviously whichever team wins it will look like that’s the narrative that was a key indicator in it.”

PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for June in hurling, Tony Kelly of Clare, with his award at PwC HQ in Dublin today.

