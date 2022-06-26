Cillian McDaid credits ‘fracas’ at full-time for pushing Galway on

Cillian McDaid credited the on-field brawl after full-time for bringing Galway back into the game after a late Armagh comeback.

Armagh scored two goals and a point in injury time to force the game into extra-time, in a stunning late comeback from the Orchard County.

The wonderful display of football was marred by ugly scenes after the full-time whistle blew however, as a brawl erupted on the field, which involved an eye-gouging incident.

Man of the match Cillian McDaid was speaking to RTE after the game and explained that the unsavoury incident actually gave Galway a boost ahead of extra time.

Cillian McDaid on the ‘fracas’ at full time.

“Best day in a maroon shirt so far… We knew that it was going to be a tough game. I know we pushed five or six points ahead when they went to 14 men but it was never going to be over,” McDaid said.

“They’ve some top, top quality forwards, midfielders and backs. It was always going to come down the stretch. As the crowd came in it got louder and the atmosphere went up. It was always going to be tight.

“Everyone was calm [at full-time]. There was a bit of a fracas on the way in but that nearly gave us the bit of a wake up call we needed. We fell asleep for the last five minutes of the game so that kind of brought us back into it.

“We were calm when we went in, we regrouped, we fuelled up and we just went again.”

Derry await in the semi-final.

Galway did suffer from lapses of concentration at times at Croke Park, but wins against Mayo, Roscommon and now Armagh have proven that the Tribesmen are a force to be reckoned with.

Derry will provide another tough challenge for Galway however, after they disposed of Clare in fine fashion in their All-Ireland quarter-final on Saturday.

Neither side have appeared in an All-Ireland final in the last 20 years, as Galway last reached the finale in 2001, while Derry last appeared in the showpiece event in 1993.

