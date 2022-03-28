Ciarán Whelan expects sanctions for Donegal and Armagh players involved in brawl

Ciarán Whelan expects sanctions to be handed out after numerous players and officials were involved in a brawl after Donegal’s victory over Armagh.

Donegal claimed a narrow one-point win against Armagh on Sunday to ensure their survival in Division One of the Allianz Leagues, but ugly scenes followed the full-time whistle in Letterkenny.

An on-field brawl erupted after full-time, with substitutes and officials getting involved, which could see players from both sides receive bans and rule them out of the first round of the Ulster Championship.

Former Dublin star Whelan was speaking on RTE’s Allianz League Sunday about the incident and predicted that players from both sides could find themselves handed out bans.

Ciarán Whelan on the brawl between Donegal and Armagh.

“In terms of consistency, we saw it a couple of weeks ago with Tyrone and Armagh, and you don’t want to see this,” Whelan said.

“There’s a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be in there. There’s officials, there’s subs, it’s not good. You can say it’s pushing and shoving but there is digs thrown.

“It’s concerning going into the championship four weeks away. But managers will be thinking tonight, ‘What did we get involved in here? We’ve left ourselves exposed.’

“The CCC [Competitions Control Committee] committee are definitely going to look at this and some lads will have a nervous week ahead, no doubt about it.”

The precedent has been set.

If the GAA want to achieve consistency in its handling of on-field brawls, in all likelihood we could see several players banned from their championship openers in the coming weeks.

After a brawl between Tyrone and Armagh in the second round of the Allianz Leagues, one Armagh player and four Tyrone players were shown red cards and were banned for one match.

Although there is a slight difference between the two incidents, as the Tyrone-Armagh brawl took place during the game, while yesterday’s fracas was after the game, the severity of the incidents appear to be roughly the same.

Donegal and Armagh play each other again in an Ulster quarter-final on April 23rd where both sides could be missing some key players.

